Plans lodged for Longford mast

Vantage Towers Ltd deliver wireless connectivity through a network of ground-based tower (GBT) sites and rooftop tower (RTT) sites.
A telecommunication firm have made an application to Longford County Council planners for permission to build a mobile phone mast in South Longford.
Vantage Towers Ltd have applied for permission to erect a 30m high lattice telecommunication structure together with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment, enclosed by security fencing and extend existing track at Castlewilder, Abbeyshrule.
The application notes that the development is within the curtilage of a protected structure.
Vantage Towers Ltd own 1,200 towers in Ireland, which were contributed by Vodafone in 2020. Prior to that Vodafone operated the masts since 2001. Ireland is predominantly served by three mobile network operators.
The telecommunication company company lodge the application last week and planners anticipate reaching a decision on November 27.
