Victim found intruder standing in kitchen, Longford court hears

A court has heard how a man was awoken to find an intruder allegedly standing in the kitchen of his apartment in Longford town earlier this year.

Sgt Mark Mahon said gardaí were alerted to an incident along St Joseph's Road in Longford town shortly after 6am on Juy 12, 2022.



When officers arrived outside the entrance to the Victory Court apartments, they were met by the alleged victim who told them of encountering an intruder in his home just moments earlier.



“He heard noises in the apartment, came down the stairs and saw a man standing in the kitchen, “ said Sgt Mahon.

The male suspect fled the scene on foot, he added.



Edward McDonagh, 2 Victory Court, Earl Street, Longford was later arrested and charged with burglary in connection to the said incident.

The 43-year-old appeared at last week's district court sitting charged with theft at Dealz, Market Square, Longford on June 22.



It will be the State's case, Judge Bernadette Owens was told, that the accused stole flip flops and male shorts amounting to less than €20.

The court was told a file had been sentto the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in connection to that incident.



Mr McDonagh was remanded on continuing bail to a sitting of Longford District Court on December 6, 2022.