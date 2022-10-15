Search

15 Oct 2022

PICTURES | Packed house and craic galore at Longford's All Star Mr & Mrs

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

15 Oct 2022

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

Packed houses are nothing new for St Mel’s Musical Society, but Saturday night's return to stage was something a bit different. Making a song and dance about things is part and parcel of the Musical Society's raison d'être and they pulled out all the stops for this event.

Longford's All Star Mr & Mrs featured local couples as they were quizzed on how well they knew their partners. There were plenty of laughs as the couples took to the stage to raise funds for the next St Mel’s Musical Society production. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

The 12 couples featured in the Mr & Mrs event were: Marie & Joe Clyne; Sharon & David Donnelly; Emma and Gerard Reid; Carol & John Lennon; Angie & Davy Flaherty; Josephine Feeney & Paul Campbell; June & Robert Belton; Shannen Hussey & Bilal Moran; Tessy & Enda Gillen; Uruemu & Kenny Adejinmi; Peggy & Paddy Nolan; and Mary & Sean Hussey.

Hosting duties fell to two stalwarts of the Society; Liam and Natasha (Fitzpatrick) Brady.

“It went really, really well. We couldn't believe how fast it went by, which shows how much everyone enjoyed it,” Natasha said of the evening.

Preparation for the show was pretty intensive. Before the stage show the couple had to be grilled on their relationship, “We had to get a good bit of background on the couples for the show. The questions had to be posed in such a way as to provide a challenge for the couples.”

Natasha said the contestants were very varied, “We tapped into different age groups, different parts of Longford. They all brought their own crew.”

The winners on the night were Uruemu and Kenny Adejinmi: “They were so much craic. I think everyone felt they were the well deserved winners, they were so funny,” Natasha said.

St Mel's Musical Society recently established a new top table.

This comprises of Chairperson: Karen Reilly, Vice-Chairperson: Andrew Reynolds, Secretary: Laura Walsh, Assistant Secretary: Michelle Kelly Conlon, Treasurer: Niamh Donlon, and Assistant Treasurer: Eimear Reynolds.

The PRO will be Padraic O’Brien, while Social Media content is managed by Tracey Carty.

The Committee Members are Natasha Brady, Pauline Sheil, Maria Dunne, and Grainne Fox.

