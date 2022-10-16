Search

16 Oct 2022

Longford Islamic celebration procession

Longford Islamic celebration procession

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

16 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, and on Sunday last, October 9, for the first time, the Longford Islamic Fellowship (LIFe) celebrated the occasion with a public procession in Longford town.


Members of the Longford Islamic Fellowship congregation, along with their banners, gathered opposite the Lidl car park and set out on their procession, escorted by the Garda Síochána, via the Dublin Road, New Street, Ballymahon Street, Main Street and Richmond Street, finishing up at the Islamic Centre Mosque.


Dr Parvez A Butt explained, “This event will be celebrated annually to enhance the understanding of Islam and the Muslim / Community relationships in county Longford thus helping with the eradication of misunderstandings, misrepresentations and Islamophobia. The Muslim community is well integrated and very respectful of the host community.”


Dr Butt concluded, “The one item which was striking and reflective of clarity is the photograph of young Malaika Hussain carrying the banner: ‘To treat women well, for they are your mothers, daughters, aunts. Muhammad’.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media