Longford Islamic celebration procession

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, and on Sunday last, October 9, for the first time, the Longford Islamic Fellowship (LIFe) celebrated the occasion with a public procession in Longford town.
Members of the Longford Islamic Fellowship congregation, along with their banners, gathered opposite the Lidl car park and set out on their procession, escorted by the Garda Síochána, via the Dublin Road, New Street, Ballymahon Street, Main Street and Richmond Street, finishing up at the Islamic Centre Mosque.
Dr Parvez A Butt explained, “This event will be celebrated annually to enhance the understanding of Islam and the Muslim / Community relationships in county Longford thus helping with the eradication of misunderstandings, misrepresentations and Islamophobia. The Muslim community is well integrated and very respectful of the host community.”
Dr Butt concluded, “The one item which was striking and reflective of clarity is the photograph of young Malaika Hussain carrying the banner: ‘To treat women well, for they are your mothers, daughters, aunts. Muhammad’.”
