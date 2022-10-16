County Longford library screens cinematic gem

Edgeworthstown Community Library are set to host a wonderful afternoon of entertainment next week. Classic Movie Afternoon in Edgeworthstown Library brings one of the most enduring portraits of a bygone Ireland to the big screen.
All are invited to a viewing of the 1952 film “The Quiet Man”, starring Maureen O’Hara and John Wayne.
This romantic comedy is one of the early 'Ireland on film'works that established a world view of our country. Directed by a giant of the silver scree, auteur John Ford, it stared screen legends Wayne and O'Hara in roles atypical of their previous casts.
The Quiet Man tells the story of a retired American boxer returning to the village of his birth in 1920s Ireland, where he falls for a spirited redhead whose brother is contemptuous of their union. This gem of a film retains its charm seventy years later.
The Classic Movie Afternoon takes place in Edgeworthstown Library on Wednesday, October 19 at 2:30pm.
