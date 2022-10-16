Longford’s Aodh Dervin will feature for Shelbourne in the 2022 FAI Cup Final

Delighted Aodh Dervin celebrating the Shelbourne win against Waterford FC in the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final at the RSC on Sunday evening Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Longford's Aodh Dervin, in his first season with Shelbourne since making the move from his home town club, will feature for the Dublin side in the Extra.ie FAI Cup Final against Derry City on Sunday November 13.
The former Longford Town FC midfielder did not start against Waterford FC in the semi-final at the RSC on Sunday evening but the substitute was brought on in the closing stages of the game (88th minute) to help Shels consolidate their slender 1-0 lead in reaching the title decider.
