17 Oct 2022

Sudden death of Longford's Eugene McGann a sucker punch to everyone who knew him

The late Eugene McGann

Reporter:

Liam Caldwell

17 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

News from the Capital

The news of the sudden death of Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin (formerly Kilmahon, Drumlish) was a sucker punch not only to his wife, Dympna and family, but to huge numbers of people everywhere who knew and respected him, including the members of the Longford Association in Dublin and New York.

Just a week before, he and Dympna, wonderful supporters, were with the Dublin Association on our mid Summer night out when he was his usual jovial self, and looked well.

Our shock and disbelief on hearing the sad news were all the greater for us, having had that pleasant experience such a short time before.

Not surprisingly, as a man of impressive build, Eugene was a member of an Garda, based in Dublin; his two brothers Kevin and Brian were also garda members. Eugene joined the force in 1963 and retired after his full service in the 1990’s.

Thereafter he worked in the construction business as a carpenter, but became adept in all aspects of building. He worked hard and built up a significant property portfolio and was also a land owner.

His sons, Alan and Lorcan, painted a picture of their father with which many of us were familiar – his determination in never giving up, always believing there was a solution; his resilience, always with a smile on his face, his helpfulness and his ability to give considered advice. “And he could be a giddy type of person and loved getting a nice ‘cut’ at someone! He always got a sense of achievement from completing a job well.”

Alan and Lorcan recalled that their parents were married for 46 years and had a great social life together. “They never missed a Longford Association Dinner - that was a big night in our house. They loved dancing together and loved Country music – they lived a full life.”

Eugene and Dympna were planning a trip to New York after Christmas, but sadly the cruel hand of fate intruded. In conclusion Alan and Lorcan said the unexpected death of their father left a huge void in all their lives, but “the biggest hole is in Mam’s heart.”

Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace. Eugene will be missed by the members of the Longford Association long into the future.

