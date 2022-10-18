Longford food & drink companies urged to apply for leading accelerator programme

Early-stage food and drink companies from County Longford are being encouraged to apply for Food Works 2023, Ireland’s leading accelerator programme which has helped raise over €6.5m in funding for participants in the last 10 years.



The programme, which combines the resources of three government agencies - Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc - has been a fundamental driver of innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector in the last decade.



Food Works is currently seeking applications from high-potential, ambitious start-up food and drink businesses to take part in the 2023 programme.



Food Works was established in 2012 and since then has welcomed over 100 companies through the programme.



Successful applicants can receive feasibility grant funding of up to €35,000. In addition, since the programme began, 19 participants have successfully secured High-Potential Start-Up investments (HPSU) and 17 companies have received Competitive Start-Up Funding (CSF).

Food Works runs annually over 10 months from February to December. Participating start-ups are supported to get investor ready by developing a comprehensive business plan focussed on scaling internationally.



Successful applicants take part in workshops with national and international industry experts across various disciplines such as strategy, finance, product development and marketing.

They also receive customised support from business advisors, facilitated peer-to-peer learning and networking opportunities across the industry - at home and abroad.



The closing date for applications for the 2023 programme is December 2, 2022. Full details and an application form are available at FoodWorksIreland.ie