Transformative Longford 'Pathfinder Projects' will help reduce carbon emissions

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD has launched the Pathfinder Programme of 35 exemplar transport projects to be delivered by local authorities and agencies around the country within the next three years.

The projects are those selected following Minister Ryan’s call to local authorities throughout the country over the summer to submit their most innovative, transformative plans for public transport, walking and cycling in their areas – the projects that could make the greatest difference to people living in their counties.

In Longford, the Longford Cycle Network will see a new cycle network and improved footpaths along three approach roads leading to Longford town centre (the ‘Battery Road (R198)’ and ‘Ballinalee / Major Well’s Road (N63)’ sites advancing north and eastward towards the N4, with the ‘Farranyoogan (N63)’ extending westward and with further access opportunities to the Royal Canal Greenway).

The Pathfinder Programme is focused on reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector, by enabling the shift to cleaner transport choices.

The Pathfinder Programme will bring increased momentum to the delivery of projects at a local level, providing templates for replication and scaling up elsewhere and with a strong emphasis on experimental and innovative approaches.

The Pathfinder Programme forms a key part of the implementation of the National Sustainable Mobility Policy (SMP), which sets out the Government’s plan to meet Ireland’s requirement to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the transport sector.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Ryan said: “I was delighted with the response to my call to local authorities to participate in the Pathfinder Programme. This first selected list shows clearly that there is a real appetite for change across the country. Shortlisted projects, while all unique, have three key things in common. They are innovative. They are ambitious. And critically, they will be delivered at speed. The Leadership Group through this Pathfinder Programme will continue to engage with all local authorities to ensure momentum and that the lessons and experience of the shortlisted projects are shared for everyone’s benefit.

“Decarbonising transport presents an enormous challenge, one which requires a fundamental change in how we travel including a shift in our mindset and choices. By 2025 the selected pathfinder projects will be in action, improving the communities in which they will be implemented, and demonstrating to other localities how our system can be transformed. By delivering quickly, and by striking out on a path which others will follow, they will help to drive implementation of the Government’s Sustainable Mobility Policy.”