19 Oct 2022

Public consultation on Longford Local Economic and Community Plan 2023-2029

Longford Leader reporter

19 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council are urging people to share their views as part of a public consultation period for the Longford Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP) 2023-2029.

The plan sets out the vision for economic and community development in the county until 2029. To help capture community feedback and input, members of the public can have their say via an online survey (https://form.jotform.com/ HubPlanning/LongfordLECP).

Submissions can be made in writing to LECP, Community Section, Longford County Council, Aras An Chontae, Great Water Street, Longford or by email to lecp@longfordcoco.ie.

Alternatively, drop-in public consultation sessions will take place next week across County Longford.

They take place in:

Longford Arms Hotel on Tuesday, October 25 from 6-8pm
Ballymahon Library on Wednesday, October 26 from 6-8pm
Granard Library on Thursday, October 27 from 6-8pm

The Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP) is a six-year plan to support the economic and community development of County Longford. It is developed by Longford County Council, in consultation with its stakeholders, including the people of County Longford.

The public consultation period runs until Monday, November 7. 

For further information, check out Longfordcoco.ie or follow Longford County Council on social media.

