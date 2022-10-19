North Midlands Credit Union to celebrate International Credit Union Day on Thursday, October 20

North Midlands Credit Union will be joining credit union members around the world to celebrate International Credit Union Day (ICU Day) on Thursday, October 20.

The theme for this year’s ICU Day is "Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union™" which aims to encourage and inspire people to plan for their future.

Credit Unions such as North Midlands Credit Union, are there for their members to assist them to build and maintain a brighter financial future for themselves and their families.

Credit Unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives owned by, and operated for, the benefit of members they serve. Strong credit unions make strong communities. Credit Unions genuinely care about their members and put them at the heart of everything they do.

As bank branches continue to close in towns and villages, Credit Unions are committed to maintaining their services within their local communities, and offering that personal, face-to-face service.

Tom Allen, Manager of North Midlands Credit Union said, “Our members and community are our backbone, and we are so proud here at North Midlands Credit Union of the part we play in sustaining that community. Our goal is to remain a cornerstone of our community by continuing to go above and beyond for our members. With the cost of living crisis becoming more and more prevalent, credit unions remain vital and accessible providers of affordable and ethical financial services across the country. Our doors here at North Midlands Credit Union are always open.

“North Midlands Credit Union is the second largest community credit union in Ireland, providing a full range of financial services in branch and online. North Midlands Credit Union has a membership of over 60,000, assets in excess of €460 million. Loans actually paid out in the most recent financial year to September 2022 were close to €50 million – borrowers were from across the whole spectrum of the membership – personal, business, Agri, community and mortgages.

“The vast majority of North Midlands Credit Unions lending is spent locally so taking account of the multiplier effect the economic impact of our lending runs into hundreds of millions of euros for the local economy.”

North Midlands Credit Union runs a very active and successful Social and Cultural Fund. The Social and Cultural Committee considers applications and approves funding grants to various local voluntary organisations.



In the most recent financial year to September 2022 grants were aided to approximately 300 organisations with a total fund of €155,000. To date this fund has distributed over €2 million.