Search

19 Oct 2022

Fiver flutter yields lotto luck for Longford punter

Fiver flutter yields lotto luck for Longford punter

Fiver flutter yields lotto luck for Longford punter

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

19 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A punter in County Longford received an eye-catching boost to their finances this week when a Lotto flutter paid off in the best way possible.

The anonymous customer popped into a BoyleSports shop in the county to place a simple €5 bet on three numbers coming out in the main EuroMillions draw on Tuesday evening.

They opted for numbers 3, 5 and 42 and needed all three to drop out to bag the money. But their luck was in as all three rolled out of the machine seeing odds of 1,500/1 conquered instantly.

When their stake was returned along with the winnings, it saw them walk away from the shop with a grand total of €7,505.

Longford bids an emotional farewell to Billy 'the Barber' Beahan

Prison terms for duo who robbed vulnerable 77 year old in 'worrying' Longford incident

Successful visit promoting Romanian and Longford ties

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our County Longford customer on their modest €5 investment which ended up costing us dearly. Their ambition deserves all the rewards and we hope they have a good time spending their winnings.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media