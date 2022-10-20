Suspended sentence for Longford woman who stole from pharmacy

A Longford woman picked up her seventeenth theft conviction last week when she was found guilty of shoplifting from a local pharmacy.

Silvia Konova, 19 The Keys, Market Square, Longford, pleaded guilty at last week's sitting of Longford District Court to stealing over €60 worth of perfume from Cara Pharmacy, Main Street, Longford, on April 11, 2020.

Judge John Brennan heard how Garda Alan Doherty was alerted to reports of an alleged theft on the day of the alleged incident.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said Garda Doherty spoke with the store's manager who informed him that a gift set had been stolen.

He said Ms Kinova was later identified as the alleged suspect in the case and that during questioning following her arrest made full admissions to investigating gardaí.

The court heard Ms Kinova had almost 20 previous convictions, 16 of which were for theft offences.

Only three of the remaining previous convictions were for bench warrants.

In defence, local solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said Ms Kinova was a mother of two who, in the past, had suffered from the ill effects of a significant drugs problem.

Judge Brennan said Ms Kinova had every opportunity to tackle those predilections and was fortunate not to be staring at a spell behind bars.

He issued her with a six month sentence, suspending the term for a period of 12 months.