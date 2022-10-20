Search

20 Oct 2022

Longford man punched window of garda car after hotel disturbance

Longford man punched window of garda car after hotel disturbance

File photo: Longford man punched window of garda car after hotel disturbance

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

20 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A father of eight who punched the window of a garda patrol car after refusing to leave a Longford hotel during a drunken incident last month has been fined €200.

Tommy Stokes (66) of 42 Palace Crescent, Longford was charged with two public order offences after gardaí were alerted to an incident at the Longford Arms Hotel on September 24 last.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said when gardaí arrived shortly before 10pm, they encountered a drunken male who was refusing to leave the premises.

He said Mr Stokes was given a direction under Section 8 of the Public Order Act to leave the premises, he failed to do so and lashed out by punching the window of a garda patrol car.

It was at that stage, the court heard, Mr Stokes had eight prior convictions, three of which were for public order.

Despite that, it was revealed, there was some vintage to those previous transgressions with the most recent conviction arriving in May 2017.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said Mr Stokes was especially remorseful over what had occurred in what was an episode that was largely out of character for his client.

“The matter of the (squad car), of course he shouldn't have done that although I don't think there was a great deal of damage done,” he said.

Mr Gearty also added Mr Stokes should not have been drinking on the night of the incident owing to the fact he was on a “cocktail of medication” for a heart condition.

“He (Mr Stokes) is very sorry and is ready to take hs medicine,” added Mr Gearty.

Prison terms for duo who robbed vulnerable 77 year old in 'worrying' Longford incident

Big night for north Longford community as official opening of Killeen Bunlahy walkway takes place on Friday

Longford's Albert Reynolds Peace Park wins 6th Green Flag Award

Judge John Brennan said he was conscious of the mitigation offered up on behalf of Mr Stokes allied to the early plea of guilt.

He also said there was “limited aggravating circumstances” in the previous convictions amassed by Mr Stokes.

As such, he fined Mr Stokes €200 for the Section 8 public order charge of failing to comply with the directions of a garda, giving him four months to pay.

The second, section 6 charge of engaging in abusive behaviour was taken into consideration.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media