Pictures | Excellent recycling project on display at North Longford Men’s Shed open day

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Rath Mhuire Men’s Shed in Granard were delighted to host an open day last week and the day was a tremendous success.

The group was established back in 2009 and is very inclusive and open to all. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Caption: Nick Gaffney, Jimmy Donohoe, Donie Smith, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern and Mickey Murray Picture: Shelley Corcoran

The group is a very social place and all those involved will say that engagement with the group plays an important part in supporting their health and wellbeing. A strong focus for the group also is a keen interest in supporting and maintaining local heritage.

On the day, they were joined by other ‘Sheds’ from Killoe, Moynalty and Belturbet as well as local community representatives.

The CEO Of Men's Shed Ireland, Enda Egan sent a video message supporting and congratulating the group on their work and achievements.

Eamon McIntyre, Chairperson of the Rath Mhuire Men’s Shed, said, “This was a wonderful opportunity to network, share ideas and listen and learn from each other.”

The group had a fantastic display of their own work, including beautifully restored 19th century carriages, garden benches and planters which were made for Granard Tidy Towns, as well as their award nominated recycling project in which they converted old lockers into flower planters.

They also brought all the visitors to see their work commissioned by Sacred Heart Primary School in Granard, which was a wonderful ‘Tree Bench’ and surrounding path and garden work, in honour of the retiring Principal Marett Smith.

North Longford primary school opens doors to new sensory garden and extension project It was a red-letter day for the pupils and teachers of Granard's Sacred Heart National School last week as the ribbon was cut on an ultra modern extension and accompanying sensory garden.

To finish off the day, a lovely display of the old skill of ‘Coopering’ was given by former Cooper, Eamon Creamer.

Pamela Martin, Community Officer with Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Resource Services, who works with and supports the group, wanted to congratulate the group on all their hard work in organising the day.

Ms Martin said, “The feedback from all who attended was extremely positive. With this in mind it looks like this could be an annual event and one which would not just be good for groups in Longford but strengthen the concept and movement overall of Mens Shed.”

Many thanks to all involved and to the staff at Rath Mhuire, Pamela, Hugh and Jackie. A special thanks also to Marie and Celine for all the lovely food on the day.