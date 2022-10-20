Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 20, 2022

Dympna McDonnell (née Farrell), Glen, Ardagh, Longford, N39 X9N1 / Rathfarnham, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, following a battle bravely fought, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Dympna McDonnell (née Farrell), Boden Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Glen, Ardagh, Longford, N39 X9N1. Beloved wife of Gerry and dear mother to Alma and Edel. Predeceased by her parents and her sister Moira, Dympna will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her husband and daughters, by her brothers Brendan (Maynooth), Pat (Carnan, Ardagh), Vincent (Castleknock) and by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, her extended family and many dear neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Dympna will repose at her home in Glen, Ardagh, on Friday, October 21 from 4pm until 8pm. Her remains will arrive at St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, on Saturday, October 22 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, or the Irish Cancer Society, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, or any family member. Family time on Saturday morning, please. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here.

Brigid Keegan, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving and tender care of the staff at Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, surrounded by her family, on Monday, October 17, 2022 of Brigid Keegan, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy and Kieran, sister Carmel. Brigid will be sadly missed by her nephews James and Mark, sister-in-law Trudy, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Wednesday, October 19 from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7.15pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 20 at 12 noon followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed HERE

Paul (Spring) Breen, Coolbawn, Ferns, Wexford / Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 of Paul (Spring) Breen, Coolbawn, Ferns, Wexford / Longford.

Loving partner of Debra, son of the late Sarah and Mylie, brother of Joan,Tommy, Myles, Aidan, and Ann Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving partner, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his brother Myles' residence, Carrigeen, Ferns (Eircode Y21X3Y8), Thursday, October 20 from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Friday, October 21 at 10.15am to St. Aidan's Church, Ferns for funeral mass at 11am, which can be viewed online Paul Breen's Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Ferns. House private on Friday morning, October 21 please.

Thomas Reynolds, Lanesboro, Co Longford / Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, Surrey, on Friday, October 7, 2022 of Thomas Reynolds, West End, Surrey, UK and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Kate (née Bannon), and his brothers Brendan, Sean and Jim. Thomas is survived by his brother Fr. Kevin MHM (Castlerea), sisters Rosemary (Mullingar), Eileen (New York, USA), Ann (Cappamore, Limerick) and Theresa (Watford, UK), his brothers-in-law John, Tom and Malcolm, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Ita, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

A Remembrance Mass will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Castlerea. The mass can be viewed by clicking HERE. A private family funeral will take place at a later date.

Condolences: Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Margaret Butler (née Clyne), Charlestown, Drumsna, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 of Margaret Butler (nee Clyne), Charlestown, Drumsna, Co Leitrim/ Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Willie, her parents James & Bridget and her brother Sean. Margaret will be very sadly missed by her loving sisters Mae Flaherty, Ann Walsh and Phyllis (Sr. Mazarello), nephews Anthony & Shane, brother-in-law Tony, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Charlestown on Wednesday, October 19 from 3pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Dangan, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 20 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery.

Martha Jean Bennett (née McClelland), Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Virginia Primary Care Centre surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 of Martha Jean Bennett (nee McClelland), Virginia Primary Care Centre, Dublin Road, Virginia and late of Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late John and grandson Mark. Dear mother of Winston (Wilma), Ann (David), Everett (Jennifer), Meriel (Gordon), Norman (Lorraine) and Edwin (Sandra). Remembered with love by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Resting at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieborough Road, Virginia, tomorrow Wednesday, October 19 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. (walk-through only, with no handshaking). Funeral leaving the home of her daughter and son in law, Ann and David Gordan, Duffcastle, Crosserlough on Thursday, October 20 at 1pm, arriving at St Patrick's Parish Church, Ballintemple for funeral service at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Virginia Primary Care Centre Comfort Fund and St. Patrick's Parish Church, Ballintemple, c/o William Foster funeral director Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan. House private please. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

Catherine McTigue (née McPartlin), Stradrina, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, at University College Hospital, Galway, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 of Catherine McTigue (nee McPartlin), Stradrina, Ballinaglera, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Packie Joe, her parents Michael & Anne, her brothers Michael & John and sister Bea. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pauric (Ballinaglera) and Micky (Drumshanbo), brother Tom (Dowra) and sister Mary (USA), Daughters in law Teresa and Josephine, grandchildren Seamus, Clare, Darren, Ciara and Alan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;