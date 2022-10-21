High standard in Granard Show primary schools competition

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Congratulations to Aughnagarron NS, who won 1st Prize in the Primary Schools Competition at Granard Agricultural Show in July '22. 2nd prize went to Sacred Heart NS and 3rd Prize to St Columba's NS.
Thank you to Canice Dunphy from SuperValu Granard who is the sponsor for this event. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO
Caption: Aughnagarron NS; Siobhain Smith, Dan Gilligan, Cathal Sheridan, Caoilin O'Reilly, Ava Donohoe, Canice Dunphy (sponsor SuperValu), Granard librarian Rosemary Gaynor, Sean Kiernan (committee member) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Granard librarian Rosemary Gaynor said, "Thank you so much to the schools, pupils, families and all who help on the day to make it such a success.
"To Michelle Shaughnessy for the beautiful Highland cattle she gave for each school - thank you. All gone to great homes. The competition has been running for over 30 years. Roll on 2023."
