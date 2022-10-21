Longford man in alleged public order incident

Longford Courthouse.
A Longford man accused of being involved in a public order incident in Longford town earlier this year has been remanded on continuing bail.
Ronan Nevin (42) 3 Camlin Mews, Longford, was charged along with three other co accused back in May following an incident in the county town on May 19.
Mr Nevin, who appeared in court last Tuesday, was charged with unlawfully obstructing two gardaí, assaulting a male and of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.
No evidence was heard in connection to the case before Judge John Brennan and the matter was adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on November 1 next.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.