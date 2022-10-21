PICTURES | Past pupils of north Longford secondary school gather for 40th anniversary class reunion

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

A gathering of past pupils from Moyne Community School brought back school day memories for many former pupils of the education institute.

Earlier in the year a call out was made for anyone who did their Leaving Cert, Pre-Employment, Pre-Nursing or Secretarial studies in the school between 1977 and 1982 to gather for a spot of reminiscing. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Caption: Elaine Lennon, Teresa Keogh, Martina Sweeney and Kevin Gorman enjoyed the day Picture: Shelley Corcoran

A group consisting of Kevin Gorman, Gerry Sheridan, Michael Sheridan, Niall Gormley, Josephine Reilly, Claire McNerney, Conor Gray and Geraldine Dobson made the arrangements to re-unite the Moyne School Class of 1977 and all those who attended the school until they left in 1982.

The gathering took place on Saturday, October 8 at The Breffni Arms in Arva. Organiser Geraldine (Doyle) Dobson said the event was a great success: “It was absolutely brilliant. We had about 50 past pupils in attendance. Teachers Benny and Catherine Reid, Hilda Brady, John Doherty, Harry O'Flynn and Joe Cox all attended. We had apologies from a number of teachers who could not make it.”

The group got to step back into the grounds of their alma mater: “We spent an hour back in school and it looks amazing. I have children who are just finishing their secondary school education, but for some of the group it was their first time back in 40 years. To see it all brightened up, it's all new colours and looks really well. It brought back a lot of memories for everyone.”

The entertainment was provided by one of the group: “Our DJ for the evening was Peter Masterson. He kept the party going. Harry O'Flynn recorded a number of songs during the lockdown. Peter spoke to him about the recording and we played the CD while we had the buffet in The Breffni Arms.

The preparations for the 50 reunion are not quite in train: “I didn't broach that subject,” Geraldine laughs, “One step at a time. We have a WhatsApp group now with 70 people in it. It has been a great way for people to reconnect. I think that is one of the best thing to come out of the reunion. It has given people the chance to meet up with others they have lost touch with from years ago.”

Geraldine said those in attendance were unanimous in their approval of the evening: “We have had great feedback from it. It really was a great success.”

“We want to thank the school for allowing us to go in and have a look around. It was nice to be able to see all the places tat formed so many memories from our secondary school days. The Breffni Arms were great hosts for the evening and of course we have to thank our DJ Peter for the music,” she concluded.