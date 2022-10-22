Draw at Deacy Park as Longford and Galway prepare to clash again in the promotion play-offs

While Longford Town let slip what appeared to be a comfortable 3-1 half-time lead in the eventual draw at wet and windy Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night, the result mattered little in the bigger scheme of things.

Galway United . . . 3 Longford Town . . . 3

It was certainly an exciting finish to the 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign as the goals rained down but the fixture was generally a lively bout of ‘shadow boxing’ as the clubs prepare to clash again in the promotion play-offs.

Longford will have home advantage in the first leg on Wednesday night next, October 26 (kick-off 7.45pm) with the second leg scheduled for Sunday October 30 at Eamonn Deacy Park (kick-off 4pm).

Both managers, Gary Cronin and John Caulfield, made several changes to the starting teams on Friday night with the focus firmly fixed on the play-offs and making his senior debut for the Town was Ethan MIlls from the U-19’s who was brought on in the second half.

Galway also availed of the opportunity to spring some debutants from the bench but it will be a completely different story in the play-offs as Cronin and Caulfield will be fielding their strongest possible sides in the push for promotion with Waterford FC or Treaty United waiting in the next phase of the play-offs.

Ironically, it was former Longford striker Rob Manley who denied his former club the victory in the final First Division game of the season with his goals in the 46th and 81st minute leaving the sides all square at the final whistle.

The Town broke the deadlock with a cracking goal from Darren Clarke in the 9th minute but Galway got back on level terms in the 27th minute with Evan O’Connor scoring the equaliser.

Longford regained the lead in the 35th minute when the alert Matthew O’Brien pounced to finish the ball to the net after the Galway keeper Kearns produced a great save to stop a fine effort from Cristian Magerusan.

Always a threat in attack, Magerusan hit the target to score the third goal for the Town in first half stoppage time but Galway closed the gap when Manley was on the mark in the opening minute of the second half.

A couple of excellent saves by Longford’s reserve keeper Colm Cox kept Longford in front until the 81st minute before Manley scored again to complete the Galway comeback in this entertaining encounter.

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns, Lyons, Portillo, Rowe, Dimas, Hurley, Waweru, Lomboto, O’Connor, Manley, Thomas.

Subs:- Manning for Lomboto (injured, 39 mins); McCullough, Neary and Healy for Thomas, Dimas and Hurley (all in the 68th minute); O’Halloran for Waweru (90 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Colm Cox, Karl Chambers, Matthew Dunne, Ben Lynch, Brandon McCann, Darren Clarke, Adam Verdon, Matthew O’Brien, Joe Power, Kian Corbally, Cristian Magerusan.

Subs:- Mark Hanratty for McCann (injured, 5 mins); Shane Elworthy for Chambers (62 mins); Sam Verdon for Clarke (62 mins); Ethan Mills for Power (62 mins); Dylan Barnett for Lynch (80 mins).