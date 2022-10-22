New Covid-19 surge forces visitor ban and A&E limits at Midlands Hospital

A Covid-19 resurgence has forced a ban on visiting at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The HSE says Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore management have implemented visiting restrictions to protect patients and staff following the recent increases in COVID-19 in the hospital and as consequence of increasing COVID-19 infections circulating in the wider community.

The HSE says visiting will be facilitated on compassionate grounds and family and friends are asked to contact the hospital to make these arrangements with ward staff.

A statement said that people attending the Emergency Department should attend alone if possible and wear a high quality surgical mask and use the hand gel regularly during their visit to the hospital.

It is also important that patients ensure to inform ED staff if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Catriona McDonald General Manager at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore said: “Our hospital is challenged by the rising number of COVID-19 as the infection is circulating in the community. We are introducing this to protect our patients and staff and reduce the transmission of Covid19.

"The current rise in cases reinforces the need for all of us to follow the public health advice and to stay at home if you feel unwell and to avail of the Covid19 vaccinations which are available from pharmacy, GPs and vaccination centres. These necessary measures will be under review on a daily basis.

"By continuing to manage the risk for yourself you also do so for others who are more vulnerable. I want to thank the public for their ongoing support of our efforts to manage the spread of COVID-19 within the hospital," she said.

There were 25 people in the Offaly hospital on Thursday, October 20. One patient was in ICU.

There were four available general beds but no ICU beds.