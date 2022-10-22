PICTURES | Spectacular Longford tractor run raises €7,500 for Ballymahon Day Care Centre

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Crowds of people lined the streets from Ballymahon Mart and along the route to see Ballymahon's 3rd tractor run in aid of Ballymahon Day Care Centre.

There was a great sense of community spirit as people came into the mart canteen to drop of donations and buy raffle tickets. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Over 80 tractors headed off taking in neighbouring parishes of Forgney, Kenagh and Tang, it was a lovely scenic route crossing over canal bridges and the Inny bridges.

Participants stopped at Kenagh St. Dominics GAA Club for cup of tea and a toilet break. Darren Mulledy explained, “All the tractor drivers had a great day as the rain held off until we got back to the mart for refreshments. We would just like to thank everyone who helped in anyway to make this fundraiser a huge success.”

Darren added, “ Special word of thanks to our main sponsor Raj Singh and all the businesses who gave donations. As there is still money coming in we won't have the final figure till next week, but we have estimated that we will hit €7,500.”

At the mart Breda Greaves manager of the Day Care Centre spoke after the refreshments and raffle. She thanked everyone for supporting the centre and explained where the money that was raised will go towards the purchase of the centres new mini bus which the Centre received funding for.

"This will be a huge asset for the centre and for the clients using the centre. People can still make donations online or can drop donations into the centre."