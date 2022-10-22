Search

23 Oct 2022

Longford Ladies Football: Grattans unable to match Muckalee in Leinster Club exit

Leinster Club Junior Championship Quarter-Final

longford ladies gaa

Eve Nerney pictured in action for Grattans against Muckalee in the Ladies Football Leinster Club Junior Championship quarter-final at Emmet Park on Saturday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

22 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford Intermediate champions Grattans found the going too tough against Kilkenny senior champions Muckalee in the Leinster Club Junior Championship quarter-final at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday. 

Muckalee (Kilkenny) . . . 3-12  Grattans . . . 0-9

Having led by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time, Grattans were overpowered in the second half by their physically stronger opponents.

Muckalee showed their experience in the second half, firing in three goals to win comfortably.

It was certainly a chastening day for Grattans, who had beaten Dromard easily in the county final. However, this young side can now look forward to a return to the senior ranks next year.

GRATTANS: Claire McCarrick; Katie Devlin, Roisin Leen, Claire Shaw; Aoife Sheridan, Sophie Hogan, Edie Hogan; Eve Nerney, Petrina Carrigy; Tessa Tiernan (0-3, 3f), Una Clarke (0-1, f), Clodagh Lohan (0-2); Emma Howlin, Caoimhe Lohan (0-3, 1f), Rebecca O’Kane.

Subs:- Sarah Farrell (senior) for C Shaw (27 mins); Saidbh Nerney for K Devlin (44 mins); Sarah Farrell (junior) for E Howlin (50 mins), Tove Reilly for T Tiernan (57 mins); Abby Macko for E Hogan (58 mins).

MUCKALEE: Niamh McDowell; Amy Nolan, Eadaoin Cody, Roisin Hanlon; Clodagh Hanlon, Edel Coonan, Sarah Brennan; Ellen Lawlor, Kelly Comerford; Kate Purcell (0-3), Rebecca Roche (0-1), Hazel Moore (0-1); Aoife Dunne, Laura McDowell (0-2), Katie Nolan (0-3, 2f).

Subs:- Clara Doheny (2-1) for S Brennan (half-time); Amy Ring for A Nolan (43 mins); Grace Buggy (1-0) for R Hanlon (56 mins); Denise Comerford (0-1) for L McDowell (58 mins).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford). 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media