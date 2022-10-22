Longford Ladies Football: Grattans unable to match Muckalee in Leinster Club exit

Eve Nerney pictured in action for Grattans against Muckalee in the Ladies Football Leinster Club Junior Championship quarter-final at Emmet Park on Saturday Photo: Syl Healy
Longford Intermediate champions Grattans found the going too tough against Kilkenny senior champions Muckalee in the Leinster Club Junior Championship quarter-final at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday.
Muckalee (Kilkenny) . . . 3-12 Grattans . . . 0-9
Having led by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time, Grattans were overpowered in the second half by their physically stronger opponents.
Muckalee showed their experience in the second half, firing in three goals to win comfortably.
It was certainly a chastening day for Grattans, who had beaten Dromard easily in the county final. However, this young side can now look forward to a return to the senior ranks next year.
GRATTANS: Claire McCarrick; Katie Devlin, Roisin Leen, Claire Shaw; Aoife Sheridan, Sophie Hogan, Edie Hogan; Eve Nerney, Petrina Carrigy; Tessa Tiernan (0-3, 3f), Una Clarke (0-1, f), Clodagh Lohan (0-2); Emma Howlin, Caoimhe Lohan (0-3, 1f), Rebecca O’Kane.
Subs:- Sarah Farrell (senior) for C Shaw (27 mins); Saidbh Nerney for K Devlin (44 mins); Sarah Farrell (junior) for E Howlin (50 mins), Tove Reilly for T Tiernan (57 mins); Abby Macko for E Hogan (58 mins).
MUCKALEE: Niamh McDowell; Amy Nolan, Eadaoin Cody, Roisin Hanlon; Clodagh Hanlon, Edel Coonan, Sarah Brennan; Ellen Lawlor, Kelly Comerford; Kate Purcell (0-3), Rebecca Roche (0-1), Hazel Moore (0-1); Aoife Dunne, Laura McDowell (0-2), Katie Nolan (0-3, 2f).
Subs:- Clara Doheny (2-1) for S Brennan (half-time); Amy Ring for A Nolan (43 mins); Grace Buggy (1-0) for R Hanlon (56 mins); Denise Comerford (0-1) for L McDowell (58 mins).
Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).
