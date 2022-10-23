Garda Commissioner under pressure to appoint new immigration officer to county Longford

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is coming under pressure to appoint a new immigration officer to county Longford.
The request was tabled by Fianna Fáil's Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi at a meeting of Longford County Council last week.
She told colleagues of how the position was now located in Roscommon, something which was causing added concern within the local migrant community.
“For families that need an immigration officer, getting across to Roscommon is a hassle,” she said.
“Especially now with the increased costs of living and increased costs of transportation.
“We need that (position) to look after the needs of the people in this county.”
