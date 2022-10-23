Successful Longford concert a proud night for Ballinalee

Eddie Quinn, Charlie Arkins, Mattie Fox, Matt Leavy, Dessie Hynes and Pat Deagan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Mattie Fox wishes to thank people for making their recent concert in the Church in Ballinalee such a success.
"To Fr Tom for his enthusiasm, support, and co-operation from start to finish.
"To Seamus Cahill for his craftsmanship in building the stage & to Gerry Brady who organised sponsorship of the materials used.
"To Frank Reynolds & Michael O’Sullivan who manned the doors with such efficiency & courtesy.
"Just like the ushers Martin Heaney & Colin Dalton did. Colin also sponsored the supply of water.
"Frank Reehill, Seamus Coyle, and Seamus Cahill who took charge of the car parking, and kept it orderly.
"All the shops in the village, who did the important task of selling the tickets.
"Last, but by no means least, the audience who made it such a warm and special occasion. A proud night for our community."
