Longford pub to be transformed into digital working hub and apartments

A Longford pub is to be transformed into a digital working hub and six apartments.

Drumlish publican Seamus Gallagher has received the green light, with nine conditions attached, from Longford County Council planners to proceed with the six figure sum development at St Mary's Street, Drumlish.

He has been at the forefront of Gallagher's public house since the early 90s having inherited it from his late parents Hugh and Bridie, also intends to incorporate wheelchair accessible accommodation at ground floor level.

Seamus applied to the local authority last December for the proposed change of use of existing public house & first floor level habitable accommodation into a mixed use building consisting of a remote working hub area and self catering apartments which includes the following;

(i) reception, kitchen/canteen, office, meeting room, individual hub stations, hot desk areas & an accessible self catering apartment on ground floor level & (ii) 6 no. self catering apartments at first floor level.

Full planning permission was also sought for the proposed conversion of the existing attic space into habitable accommodation together with the proposed change of use of existing ground floor level domestic garage for use as part of the above mentioned remote working hub and also the proposed construction of an extension above the existing ground floor level domestic garage to form part of the above mentioned first floor level self catering apartment development and all ancillary works.

Seamus previously revealed that his decision to transform the property was largely as a consequence of ongoing difficulties the local vintners industry had to withstand in the face of Covid-19.

He believes his plans will provide much needed economic benefits to the Drumlish and surrounding areas.

"There will be a dry room, launderette and refrigeration for fishermen who come and stay," he said, adding that the proposed development would cost a six figure sum to bring to fruition.

"If you look at it, there is no real accommodation in north Longford and it was a no brainer to put the apartments upstairs. The hub will also hopefully help other businesses and shops in providing much needed spin offs."