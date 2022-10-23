Longford Slashers overcome Old Leighlin to reach the Leinster semi-final

Four-in-a-row Longford senior title winners Slashers advanced to the semi-finals of the Leinster Club Intermediate Championship with a comprehensive win over Carlow opponents Old Leighlin at Michael Fay Park on Sunday.

Longford Slashers . . . 1-16 Old Leighlin (Carlow) . . . 0-6

Slashers led by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break and they completely dominated the second half. It was an excellent display from Conor Clarke and Bryan Farrell’s team.

When Old Leighlin did ask questions, Slashers had the answers. The home defence shut down attacks from the visitors.

The Slashers forwards ran their direct opponents ragged. The immense overall pace at Slashers disposal was used to great effect.

Grace Shannon and Aoife O’Brien were a formidable midfield pairing. With Emily Reilly rock solid at full-back and Clare Farrell raiding from wing-back, Slashers had lots of weapons in their armoury.

It’s hard to pick out one player, but Kara Shannon was simply outstanding. The corner-forward scored five points from play.

Slashers now meet Shelmalier (Wexford) while Skryne (Meath) and Cooley Kickhams (Louth) clash in the other semi-final with both games fixed for Sunday next.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Laura Kenny, Emily Reilly, Grace Kenny; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell (0-2); Aoife O’Brien, Grace Shannon (0-2); Lisa Nolan, Aisling Cosgrove (1-0), Kyana Lee; Kate Shannon (0-2), Jessica Barry (0-5, 5f), Kara Shannon (0-5).

Subs:- Jill Glennon for K Lee (44 mins); Grace O’Donnell for A O’Brien (55 mins); Shauna Reilly for Kate Shannon (stoppage time).

OLD LEIGHLIN: Nicole Hanley; Keeva Collins, Anne Roche, Niamh Roche; Michelle Dermody, Niamh Forde, Amy Hanley; Emma Brennan, Helen Roche; Siofra O’Neill, Aoibhinn Gilmartin (0-1), Jenny Sawyer; Caoimhe O’Neill (0-1), Rachel Sawyer (0-3, 2f), Aoife Roche.

Subs:- Olwyn Lawlor for Dermody (injured, 16 mins); Niamh Bambrick for Roche, Bronagh Nolan for O’Neill, Gemma Carpenter (0-1) for Gilmartin (all half-time).

Referee: Ray McBride (Dublin).