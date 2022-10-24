Longford man fined for banging on door in drunken state

A Longford man with close to 20 previous convictions was arrested by gardaí after being found so drunk he did not even know what door he was allegedly banging on during the early hours of the morning.

Janusz Rudkiewicz (39), 58 Harbour Point, Longford, pleaded guilty before Judge John Brennan at last week's sitting of Longford District Court to being found intoxicated and engaging in threatening behaviour during an incident at O'Connor Park, Longford on October 1, 2022.

The court heard Mr Rudkiewicz was arrested by gardaí after officers were called to deal with reports of a male banging at a door in the estate.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said when officers went to arrest the accused he suddenly became aggressive and began “shouting and roaring”.

He described the accused man as being “highly intoxicated” on the night in question.

The court was told Mr Rudkiewicz had 19 previous convictions to his name, the bulk of which were for road traffic related offences.

The last public order conviction recorded by Mr Rudkiewicz came in September 2014, the court was informed, and which resulted in a €400 fine.

In defence, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client was resident in Ireland for the past decade and was someone who had cut his professional cloth as a “very accomplished” stone mason.

“He is trying to get his life back on track, he apologises and wants to plead (guilty),” she remarked.

During his summation, Judge Brennan said the incident was ranked in the “upper end” of public order matters as the accused continued his aggressive stance towards gardaí throughout the course of the incident.

Sgt Mahon, at that juncture interjected to reveal the extent of Mr Rudkiewicz's alleged intoxication.

“I don't think he (Mr Rudkiewicz) he even knew what door he was at,” he said.

Judge Brennan said it would appear the accused was an individual with a propensity for alcohol as he took into account the level of aggressiveness which was shown to gardaí on the night.

In passing judgement Judge Brennan said he was obliged to factor in both the fact this was Mr Rudkiewicz's second public order conviction while also paying heed to the country's escalating cost of living crisis.

There was, however, a brief moment of confusion when Judge Brennan handed down a fine of €500, giving him six months to pay.

When that verdict was passed, Ms Mimnagh revealed Mr Rudkiewicz was in fact on social welfare.

“He's not working,” she said.

“He had been an accomplished stone mason, but the drink just got the better of him.”

Judge Brennan, as a consequence, said he would be revising the initial fine handed down and instead fined Mr Rudkiewicz €300 for the section 6 threatening and abusive behaviour charge.

The accompanying section 4 intoxication charge was taken into consideration.