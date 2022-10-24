Longford man ready for unique fundraiser in support of Children’s Health Foundation

Fr Manning Gaels GAA ground in Monaduff, Drumlish , Co Longford will host a truly unique fundraiser in support of Children’s Health Foundation on Saturday, October 29.

Pat Collum plans to complete a full marathon, 26.2 miles or 42.2 kms, on the walking track around the training pitch. The track is approximately 450 metres in length, which means the run may involve over 90 laps of the pitch

There will be opportunities for the public to drop in to take part or simply watch. Start time is 8am. All funds raised will go towards the work of the Children’s Health Foundation.

The Children's Health Foundation raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children's Health hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

Pat is married to Caroline with one son, Conor. He explained, “I started fundraising for Crumlin Children’s Hospital, now Children’s Health Foundation, around 15 years ago when Conor was first admitted to the Hospital. While spending long periods of time in the Hospital we got to see the vital, lifesaving and life changing work the Hospital delivers to children and families throughout the country. Over the intervening years I have fundraised for the charity by running marathons, hosting quizzes and raffles.”

Pat added. “With the Monaduff Marathon the challenge is not so much the physical as the mental side of the event. While 26.2 miles is a considerable distance the idea of going the distance on a 450 metre track presents other challenges in terms of monotony, boredom and the sheer repetitiveness of the activity.”

Donations can be made using the collection buckets at the pitch on the day, through sponsorship cards available locally or through https://www.justgiving.com/ (Pat’s Monaduff Marathon for Children’s Health Foundation)

For more information contact Pat on 086 6061267 , email pat.collum@gmail.com or check out https://www.facebook.com/monaduffmarathon