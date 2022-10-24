Search

24 Oct 2022

Longford man ready for unique fundraiser in support of Children’s Health Foundation

Longford man ready for unique fundraiser in support of Children’s Health Foundation

From left Pat Collum, Pete McWade, Patricia McCormack, Paidi Mccormack, Ken Kerrigan and Paul McCormack wearing the charity t-shirts ahead of the Monaduff Marathon for Children’s Health Foundation

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

24 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Fr Manning Gaels GAA ground in Monaduff, Drumlish , Co Longford will host a truly unique fundraiser in support of Children’s Health Foundation on Saturday, October 29.

Pat Collum plans to complete a full marathon, 26.2 miles or 42.2 kms, on the walking track around the training pitch. The track is approximately 450 metres in length, which means the run may involve over 90 laps of the pitch

There will be opportunities for the public to drop in to take part or simply watch. Start time is 8am. All funds raised will go towards the work of the Children’s Health Foundation.

The Children's Health Foundation raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children's Health hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

Pat is married to Caroline with one son, Conor. He explained, “I started fundraising for Crumlin Children’s Hospital, now Children’s Health Foundation, around 15 years ago when Conor was first admitted to the Hospital. While spending long periods of time in the Hospital we got to see the vital, lifesaving and life changing work the Hospital delivers to children and families throughout the country. Over the intervening years I have fundraised for the charity by running marathons, hosting quizzes and raffles.”

Pat added. “With the Monaduff Marathon the challenge is not so much the physical as the mental side of the event. While 26.2 miles is a considerable distance the idea of going the distance on a 450 metre track presents other challenges in terms of monotony, boredom and the sheer repetitiveness of the activity.”

Donations can be made using the collection buckets at the pitch on the day, through sponsorship cards available locally or through https://www.justgiving.com/ (Pat’s Monaduff Marathon for Children’s Health Foundation)

For more information contact Pat on 086 6061267 , email pat.collum@gmail.com or check out https://www.facebook.com/monaduffmarathon

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media