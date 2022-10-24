PICTURES | Longford Lamb Producer Group holds open evening and awards presented

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Longford Lamb Producer Group held their annual open evening this year on the farm of Tommy and Noel Claffey at the Claffey family farm at Ballinagore, Co Westmeath. The theme of the event was farm safety and farmers health and wellbeing.

Longford Lamb Producer Group Chairman Mr Joe Esler presided over the event and welcomed the large attendance and the guest speakers. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Caption: Tommy Claffey and Patricia Claffey (hosts of the Longford Lamb Producer Group annual open evening), Ruth Campbell, Noel Claffey and Joe Esler, Chairman Longford Lamb Producer Group. Missing from picture is Deirdre Claffey

The main speakers on the evening were Francis Blighe, Teagasc Health and Safety Specialist. The aim of his presentation was to raise awareness of potential dangers on members' own farms and reduce incidents of accidents occurring.

Laura Tully, from TUS Athlone, gave a very interesting presentation on farmers' Health and Wellbeing.

Barbara Allen, from FBD Mullingar, gave a presentation on farm insurance and the importance of keeping it updated.

The meeting was also addressed by representatives from Kepak Athleague. Jonathan Forbes and David Mannion gave a detailed presentation on the current markets for sheep meat and future prospects for the sheep trade.

The Longford Lamb Producer Group committee would like to thank the Claffey family for putting their farm yard and facilities at the disposal of the Group for this important event.

Afterwards the annual members' draw was held and the Early, Mid and Late Lamb Producers award winners were announced and presented with their cups.

Overview of Longford lamb Group

Longford Lamb Producer Group is located in South Longford and caters for approximately 100 farmers mainly in the South Longford /South Westmeath catchment area. The group is run for the benefit of all its members and is a not for profit organisation.

All positions on the executive are carried out on a voluntary basis and are renewed at the Group’s annual general meeting held each year in early April. Any member can be proposed for any position, thus giving farmers an input into the running of the group.

The Group has a good professional working relationship with the factory, representing approximately 100 farmers interests.

Convenience: lambs are transported to the factory each week on Monday evenings which suits all farmers especially part time farmers. Loading takes place in Ballymahon at the Longford Westmeath Farmers Mart. The committee would like to acknowledge and thank the management of the mart premises for facilitating these arrangements.

The group endeavours at all times to have a group representative present at the factory to oversee the entire operation.

All members are issued with the rules of the group on an annual basis. These are designed to facilitate the smooth running of the group. Longford Lamb Producer Group are fortunate to have buy-in from the members in adhering to the rules and embracing the ethos and objectives of the group . This is evident by the fact that the group has grown its membership year on year with a consequent increase in the number of lambs being processed through the group.

Any problems or issues that arise with the factory are dealt with through the committee and the results communicated to the individual farmer. A dedicated representative is appointed for this sole purpose.

As a producer group, a better price can be negotiated with the factory than that obtained by an individual farmer. A sub committee is tasked with this task on behalf of the group. The advantage for the factory is that it has a weekly guaranteed supply of lambs. Booking of lambs is carried out through our Joint Co-ordinators to a dedicated group mobile number.

Other benefits for group members is that they can avail of discounts on their farm insurance through a deal with FBD insurance. Deals for Oil Feed fertiliser and veterinary products are also negotiated on a yearly basis.

Social

Open evenings are organised for group members. While these are educational, they also provide a forum for exchanging information and raising any problems they may have. An annual draw is held each August for members.

Group Contacts

Anyone who requires more information regarding the group are asked to contact the group Chairman Joe Esler on 086 270 9640 or Group Secretary Ben Lynn on 087 2379629 or any committee member.