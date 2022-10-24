File Photo: Planning sought for construction of significant housing development in Longford town
Planning permission has been sought for the construction of a significant housing development in Longford town.
Longford County Council received a planning application from AMC Developments Ltd last Tuesday, October 17, seeking permission to construct 42 houses at Connaught Road, Longford town.
The proposed project would also involve the demolition of existing onsite derelict structures.
The 42 houses would comprise 14 three bedroom two storey semi-detached houses, 8 three bedroom two storey terraced houses in two blocks of four units and 20 two bedroom two storey terraced houses in five blocks of four units.
The plan submitted by AMC Developments Ltd also incorporates a proposed link road previously granted full planning permission under planning reference number PL17/148 and subsequent extension of duration of planning permission planning reference number PL21/192. Internal access road, green open space, boundary fence/walls, proposed connections into the existing foul sewer, surface water and watermains networks of Longford Town and all ancillary works.
Interested parties can make submissions on the proposed development to the Longford County Council planning department by November 20.
Planners are expected to announce their decision by December 11 next.
