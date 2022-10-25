Longford children delighted to meet Rose of Tralee in Mullingar Hospital's Paediatric Unit

Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy pictured with young patient Darragh Bohan from Longford, who was celebrating his eighth birthday on the day
Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy paid a visit to Mullingar Hospital's Paediatric Unit on Wednesday, October 12 and a number of Longford patients were delighted to meet her.
Rachel met young patient Darragh Bohan from Longford, who was celebrating his eighth birthday on the day. She also met Katie Reilly (10) from Drumlish, Co Longford.
Caption: Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy paid a visit to Mullingar Hospital's Paediatric Unit on Wednesday, October 12 and she is pictured with Katie Reilly (10) from Drumlish, Co Longford
