Longford woman's 'Trek with Theresa' event raises €15,500 for LARCC cancer support

The 'Trek with Theresa' fundraiser in aid of LARCC National Cancer Retreat & Support Centre, located at Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, took place on Saturday, August 13 in Ardagh and the event, organised by Theresa McDermott Quinn, raised a phenomenal €15,500.

Theresa, along with her son Shane Quinn, recently presented the proceeds from her successful fundraiser to Bernie McHugh of LARCC.

Theresa thanked her son Shane, who with her husband Ronan has been an enormous support to her over the past 14 months.

She reflected, "Cancer is not an easy journey and I’m so delighted to be able to give something back to the LARCC cancer support team. They were and still are an amazing support to me and I just hope this will help to ensure they can continue with the fantastic service they provide to cancer patients and their families."

Close to 400 people turned out for the inaugural 'Trek with Theresa' event as both the young and not so young walked to the top of Ardagh mountain in scorching heat.

Longford folk turn out in force for Trek with Theresa Close to 400 people turned out to show solidarity with a Longford woman at the weekend in her attempts to raise funds for a leading cancer support charity.

Theresa remarked, "€15,500 is a phenomenal amount of money and totally beyond my wildest expectations. I just want to say thanks to everyone who helped me achieve it. Those who donated, walked on the day, made tea, sandwiches, helped with stewarding, water stations (it was an extremely warm day)."

Theresa concluded, "To all my friends and family who turned up in their hundreds on the day, or just sent a text to offer their support, I thank you from the bottom of my heart."