Lovely Longford couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Peader and Eileen Gill with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at the recent celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary Picture: Syl Healy
There were great celebrations at Hannon's Hotel, Roscommon recently as lovely Longford couple Peader & Eileen Gill were joined by family to mark their 65th wedding anniversary.
Peader & Eileen Gill, Cloonadra, Lanesboro were joined by their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for the milestone gathering and a special cake was also made in honour of the occasion.
Many congratulations to Peader and Eileen and best wishes to them for the future.
Caption: Peader & Eileen Gill, Cloonadra, Lanesboro pictured cutting the cake as they celebrated their remarkable 65th wedding anniversary recently with a family gathering at Hannon's hotel, Roscommon Picture: Syl Healy
