Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Frankie Flaherty, Bettystown, Meath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving and outstanding care of the staff of Silverstream Nursing Home, Duleek, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 of Frankie Flaherty, Bettystown, Meath and formerly of Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved parents Frank and Josephine, his sister Monica, brothers Seamus and most recently Tony and his granddaughter Hannah Jane. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Bridie, his children Loretto, Annette, Ciarán, Fergal, Johannah and Carol-Ann, his 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers John, Michael, Oliver and Paschal, sisters Annie and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Watson Funeral Directors, Dyer Street, Drogheda on Wednesday evening, October 26 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, October 28 walking to Sacred Heart Church, Laytown arriving for funeral Mass at 11am which will be livestreamed on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Society of St V de Paul (Bettytown) and/or Acute Stroke Unit, Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda. House strictly private please.

Margaret Corcoran (née Reilly), Tymonville Park, Tallaght, Dublin / Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Tallaght Hospital, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Margaret Corcoran (née Reilly), Tymonville Park, Tallaght, Dublin and formerly of Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Much loved mam of Jonathan and Damien, adored Nana Polly to her Australian grandchildren Darcy, Bryce and Hugh and her grandchildren in Dublin Daniel, Aoife and Ella and loving sister of the late Pat(sy) and Nuala. Margaret will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren, sister Marian, brother Tim, daughters-in-law Patrice and Lisa, cousins, niece, nephews, extended family and friends especially her four legged friend Holly. May Margaret rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral home, The Square, Tallaght (opp Tallaght Stadium) on Wednesday, October 26 from 4pm to 6pm. A celebration of Margaret’s life will take place on Thursday afternoon, October 27 at 2.30pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to AWARE https://www.aware.ie/donate/ or ALONE https://alone.ie/donate/

To view Margaret’s Cremation Service on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm please click on the following link; https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Tom Deane, formerly of Augharea, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Lewisham University Hospital, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 of Tom Deane, Lewisham, London and formerly of Augharea, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Mary Jo (nee Devine ) and Mel. A dearly and deservedly beloved son and brother.

Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Joe, Mel and Kevin, sisters-in-law Fran, Bridget Al Deeb and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, aunts, cousins in the Shields, Bastible, Branigan, Devine, Goonan, Lynch and MacEvilly families and by his old friends in Longford and in London. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home Ballinalee Road on Friday, October 28 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 29 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Brendan Lennon, Gurteenboy, Ballymacormack, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, October 23, 2022 of Brendan Lennon, Gurteenboy, Ballymacormack, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Rose, dear daughter-in-law Marie, parents, sisters Patricia Townsend and Teresa McKenzie and brother Joe. Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family daughter Sandra Campbell, sons Declan and Cathal, daughter-in-law Donna, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Fergal, Róisín, Aaron, Harry and Liam, sisters Mary Doyle, Sheila Healy, Kathleen McCann and Ita Straker, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Wednesday, October 26 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, October 27 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com Family flowers only please donations if desired to a charity or your choice.

Michael Donegan, Whiterock, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, October 22, 2022 of Michael Donegan, Whiterock, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Arthur, mother Annie and sister Angela (Angie). Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Patricia Ryan (Galway) and Mary Barry (New York), brother Thomas (Longford), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Tuesday, October 25 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, October 26 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Luke’s – www.friendsofstlukes.ie

House private, please.

Eamon Gray, Friars Walk, Abbeyside, Waterford / Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of Eamon Gray, Friars Walk, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford and formerly Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Dan, and deeply mourned and sadly missed by his husband Dr Maurice O'Sullivan, mother Mary Jo, sisters Geraldine and Deirdre, brothers Conor, Donal and James, brothers-in-law Ronnie and Kerry, sisters-in-law Pauline, Claire and Mia, uncles, nephews, nieces, Maurice's Children, Shane, Miriam, Laura and their families, extended family and and his wide circle of friends. May Eamon Rest In Peace.

Eamon will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Monday evening, October 24 from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning October 25 at 11am in St Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation and the Solas Centre https://solascentre.ie/donate/

A livestream of Eamon's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.55am on Tuesday morning at http.//www.abgparish.ie/live or on the Abbeyside/Ballinroad/Garranbane Parish Youtube Channel: https://m.youtube.com/channel/ UCM_q15eoN7Ss7DG49BMWVPA

Maureen Reape (née Quinn), Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 74 years, at LOROS, on Tuesday, October 16, 2022 of Maureen Reape (née Quinn), Wessex Drive, Leicester, England and late of Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co Longford. Maureen was a cherished mother to Philomena, Imelda and Paul, gran to Rebecca, Joseph, Joshua, Isaac, Ben, Sam and Jack, great-grandmother to Isabella, Eziyah and Gabriel. Sister to Pauline and Betty, a friend and relative to many.

Maureen's Requiem Mass will take place at the Mother of God Catholic Church, Greencoat Road, Leicester, LE3 6NZ, on Friday, October 28 at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to LOROS, c/o Chris Meynell and Family Funeral Directors, 28 Wellington Street, Syston Leicestershire LE7 2LG Tel: 0116 2607954

James (Jim) Reilly, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, in the care of the staff of Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of James (Jim) Reilly, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Annie-Mary, sisters Mena and Rita, brothers-in-law and nephew Paddy. Jim will be forever missed by Rose his loving wife and soulmate of 60 years. Always remembered by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and his many good friends and neighbours, who all loved him dearly. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 25 from 5pm to 8pm for family, friends and neighbours. House private at all other times, please. Removal to St Mary's Church, Granard, on Wednesday morning, October 26 to arrive for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakeland's Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Sr Bridget (Biddy) O'Donohoe M.S.H.R., Dublin / Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Moate Nursing Home, Co. Westmeath in her 96th year, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Sr Bridget (Biddy) O'Donohoe M.S.H.R., Ireland, England, South Africa, Sierra Leone and Zambia) and formerly of Walderstown, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Biddy will be greatly missed by her sister Kathleen Martin and brother-in-law Brian (Killogenehan, Fardrum, Athlone) her sister-in-law Cora O’Donohoe (Walderstown, Athlone), her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, her extended family, The Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary and all her many relatives and friends. ‘May her gentle soul rest in peace’.

Funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, on Tuesday, October, 25 at 11am. followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on www.beechwoodparish.com. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to AWARE.

Mary McKeon (née Slane), Glebe Street, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Sunday, October 23, 2022 of Mary McKeon, (nee Slane), Glebe Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Beloved wife of John James and dear mother to Mary Ellen Walpole, Colleen O’Connell, Fionnuala O’Donnell, Edel Magaud, Madeline Murphy, Clare Keville and John, sadly missed by her husband and family, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, her fourteen grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Removal arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Tuesday evening, October 25 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 26 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association (via link https://ilfa.ie/donate/) or c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. House Private please. Those attending Mary’s removal and funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. No handshaking, please. Mary’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Mary Dillon (née O'Rourke), Drumconney, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, at her residence, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 of Mary Dillon (née O'Rourke), Drumconney, Mohill, Co Leitrim. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Arthur Potts, Aughoo, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ballinamore Nursing Unit, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Mr Arthur Potts, Aughoo, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his late wife; Clair. Devoted father of Elaine and George, dearly loved grandfather and father in law. Deeply regretted by his loving family, neighbours and friends. May Arthur Rest in Peace.

Remains arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 25, for requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Francis Rynn, Leixlip, Kildare / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Frank Rynn, Leixlip and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Maria née Whelan, and dear father of Joe and Jackie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter and his sister Mary O’Connor. Adored grandchildren Khalid, Yasmin and Killian, sister- in-law, nieces and nephews, close family friends and neighbours.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday, October 24 at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 25 at 11 am interment afterwards in Confey Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.

Eamon McManus, Glenellen, Cloonamahon, Collooney, Sligo / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family and dedicated staff at Sligo University Hospital, on Sunday, October 23, 2022 of Eamon McManus, Glenellen, Cloonamahon, Collooney, Ballincar, Co Sligo and formerly Beaghamore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his beloved brothers Michael Francis, Seamus, sister Mona, sister-in-law Kathleen, sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece and special friends at Cloonamahon and neighbours at Beaghamore. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Monday evening, October 24 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from the family home on Tuesday, October 25 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link http://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/

