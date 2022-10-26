Search

26 Oct 2022

Halloween in Longford: Dead of Night Festival returns

Halloween in Longford: Dead of Night Festival returns

The Dead of Night Festival returns to Longford town on Monday, October 31 for Halloween 2022

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

26 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Dead of Night Festival returns to Longford town on Monday, October 31 for Halloween 2022.

Longford County Council is delighted to announce the return of the much loved festival which last took place in 2019.

Organising the event in 2020 and '21 wasn't possible owing to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The Dead of Night Festival Parade will start at St Mel’s College carpark at 6.30pm and finish at Connolly Barracks at 7.15pm.

All other activities will take place around Connolly Barracks.

These include a Spook Walk where participants can take a walk on the wild side from 6-9pm.

A safer bonfire-alternative, the Beacon will be lit from 7.15-8.30pm.

Spooky Storytelling will take place from 6.30-8.45pm, with 15-minute sessions inside the old guardroom at the Barracks.

Acrobats, magicians and fire dancers will be entertaining the crowd from 7.30-8.30pm as our DJ plays classic Halloween hits into the night.

There will be chilling competitions, including for best dressed and best decorated pumpkin.

You can also #ShopLongford with refreshments and snacks available for purchase from local businesses.

Dead of Night is part of a campaign by Longford County Council, Longford Local Community Safety Partnership, An Garda Síochána and the Longford County Council Fire Service to create a frightful and fun Halloween, free from anti-social behaviour, illegal fireworks and bonfires.

Down Memory Lane | A spooktacular gallery of frightful pictures from Longford's 2012 Dead of Night Festival

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern encouraged everyone to visit Longford Town for Dead of Night.

Cllr McGovern stated, “So many Longford people have great memories of Dead of Night, and it is great to see its return. There is so much happening at the event this year. I encourage everyone to make their way to see all that is in store – If you’re brave enough!”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon spoke on the work of the Council in organising community events, such as Dead of Night. “The Council is proud to support this community-focused event and offer opportunities for families, teenagers, kids, adults and everyone else to enjoy a safer and inclusive Halloween.”

For further information, check out the Halloween section of Longfordcoco.ie or follow Longford County Council on social media.

