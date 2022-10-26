Search

26 Oct 2022

Drumming up a cultural treat at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Drumming up a cultural treat at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Enjoy the Kakatsitsi Drummers at Longford's Backstage Theatre this Friday, October 28 at 8pm

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

26 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Backstage theatre are preparing to welcome an unforgettable hand-clapping, footstomping evening of fun with the dynamic West African drumming sensation Kakatsitsi.

Kakatsitsi’s blend of harmonised singing and expressive dance take inspiration from a variety of West African cultures.

A vibrant group of traditional drummers, dancers and singers from the Ga tribe of Southern Ghana, with their roots in the fishing community of Jamestown.

Their music takes traditional rhythms and chants from their own Ga tradition and those of a variety of other West African cultures, rearranging them in a modern and accessible way.

Kakatsitsi’s music combines traditional drumming grooves and vocal harmonies, accompanied by a wide variety of West African drums.

Be part of the action as Kakatsitsi breaks down the barriers between performer and spectator by encouraging active audience participation, whether on drums, chanting or dancing!

Seen live, they show culture as it is meant to be celebrated, breaking down the barriers between audience and performers by encouraging the active participation of the people in the celebration, whether on the drums, chanting or dancing.

With traditional music and dance, the measure of the performance is in the involvement of the people in the spirit of the occasion.

Tickets for Kakatsitsi Drummers at Backstage on Friday, October 28 at 8pm are just €5 and are available on 043 33 47888 or backstage.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media