Late Tony Flaherty: Longford has lost a true legend

There was a huge outpouring of sadness following the death of one of Longford's great characters, the late Tony Flaherty, on Saturday, October 15.

An accomplished drummer and renowned soccer player, Tony of 10 Bannon Terrace, Longford town, was a friendly, cheerful character whose generosity and kindness will always be remembered.

A very special man, with a big heart and so full of kindness, Tony, who would have celebrated his 85th birthday last Sunday, passed to his eternal reward in the loving and excellent care of the staff of the Lisadell Unit at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Deepest sympathy is expressed to his wife Maeve (Mafie), sons Tommy, Brendan and Tony, daughter Collette, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many good friends and neighbours.

Tony performed many memorable gigs with the ‘Crackaways’ and during his poignant eulogy to Tuesday’s (October 18) Requiem Mass at St Mel’s Cathedral, Tony’s son Tommy told the lovely story of how his Dad met a ‘special nurse from Longford’ in The Mater Hospital.

“Upon learning my Dad was from Longford, she enquired as to what part of the county he was from? ‘I’m from the Town’, he said. She replied, ‘I’m from Lanesboro’. My dad responds, ‘Well, the only man I know out there is Jimmy Hudson and I played at his wedding!’ And she says, ‘Well, that’s my dad’.

“And a friendship that had been lost for years, blossomed again between Dad and Jimmy Hudson. There were videos going of Dad playing at Jimmy's wedding and thanks to Sinead and to Jimmy for their support and the memories.”

Caption: The late Tony Flaherty, instructing the younger generation in the art of drumming Picture: Courtesy Longford Historical Society

Tony was a well-known character on the music scene all over Ireland. And rest assured that his stories of the mishaps and amusing happenings at the halls and pubs and other venues he played at, throughout the sixties and seventies would have made the bestseller list.

Tony loved nothing more than to engage in Longford Town FC tales over a pint in Clarke’s and he was a stalwart supporter of the club throughout his life, playing for many years and he also served as Club Chairman. He was considerably generous with his time, knowledge and compassion in sport, music and life.

Drum sticks, a Longford town jersey and a Divine Mercy photograph were presented at the altar as symbols that represented Tony’s life and Fr Tony Gilhooly said the deceased was a peacemaker who loved his God and never gave out about anybody. “Tony led a lovely varied life and he put his God in first place.”

Drumshanbo native Fr Gilhooly told the congregation, “I first got to know Tony over 30 years ago. He was playing music down in Drumshanbo and he was Tony and the ‘Crackaways’. I couldn’t sing a note but I loved to talk about it and I remember Tony always had a big smile. He was a naturally warm character. He loved to make people happy.”

Fr Gilhooly suggested that the late Tony enjoyed ‘the essence of a balanced life’ because he went into St Mel’s Cathedral or the Oratory on a Friday night and did his Holy Hour and then he went to the pub for a pint or two. I met him in the pub a couple of times and he bought me a bottle of 7Up and we had a great chat.”

Fr Gilhooly said it was a privilege for him to know Tony and his wife Mafie, and he recalled visiting their house on the First Friday and the kindness that was always shown to him.

“Tony Flaherty had a balanced life and he wanted it for everybody else too. As well as that, he was a great and helpful neighbour who would help you out to the nth degree.

“There's no doubt Tony is with the Lord and we ask the Lord in this mass to pray and console Tony's wife Mafie and the family and the extended family because there is a big vacancy now that the pleasant and loving Tony has left them.”

On behalf of the Flaherty family, Tommy Flaherty expressed thanks to the many people who were involved in his father's care. “I'd like to say thank you to Dr Moodley and her staff, and without her we probably would have lost Dad a long time ago. Thank you to the staff at Mullingar hospital and Mr John Walsh who looked after Dad.

“To the staff and those at the step down facility attached to The Mater who looked after my dad so well, especially when we couldn't go and visit him during lockdown. They were really good with him and also to the staff in Laurel Lodge. You can't find the words to say how brilliant they were. They loved him and looked after him and they were absolutely brilliant to us. So thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everybody at Laurel Lodge.”

Tommy thanked the local priests and undertakers and he reserved a special mention for their neighbours at Bannon Terrace and Templemichael, highlighting that Monday’s removal to St Mel’s Cathedral and respect shown to his dad was ‘something special’.

Telling mourners that his father would have been 85 on Sunday, October 23, Tommy revealed, “We will still be celebrating his birthday. Looking at the many tributes online and hearing people say so many good things about Tony over the last few days… people were saying Tony’s a proud Longfordian, a gentleman, a legend. To us, he was Dad.”

Caption: Mafie and Tony Flaherty pictured celebrating their 60th wedding Anniversary earier this year on Saturday, August 6 at Laurel Lodge nursing home

Tommy continued, “He was a loving father, to Maifie he was a devoted and loyal husband for 60 years, to his grandchildren and great grandchildren he was a wonderful granddad and great-granddad, to his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, and everyone on the Devlin and Flaherty sides he was a friend to all. The love was there to be seen always.

“The great Saint Padre Pio said that his weapon was the rosary. My dad loved the rosary and my dad’s weapon was love and he gave love in abundance to everyone. He was a simple man and he loved the simple things in life. He loved coming in here, to this beautiful cathedral. He loved going into Peter Clarke's, to the Tallyho, to back a horse or going out to see the Town play.

“He loved the simple things and they meant so much to him. He played for the Town and he was a former Chairman of the club, as was uncle Frankie. The place he actually loved the best was coming in here (St Mel’s Cathedral), he loved coming in to do his Holy Hour. He went to mass every day.”

Tommy concluded, “So I say to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, in times of trouble, and we all have them, times of need. When you miss your grandad, and you want to feel close to him, come in here, light a candle, sit with the blessed sacrament for a little while and you'll feel your granddad close.

“Thanks to everyone for their sympathy, friendship and love, it has been a great help to us. Rest in peace Dad, we love you!”

The late Tony Flaherty was laid to rest at Ballymacormack Cemetery on Tuesday, October 18. May he rest in peace.