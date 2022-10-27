Work carried out by LCRL makes a significant impact on county Longford

Longford Community Resources (LCRL) Chairperson Pat O'Rourke, acknowledged the achievements accomplished by the CEO and staff whilst enduring the challenges encountered during the Covid pandemic at the 27th LCRL annual general meeting.

Reflecting on 2021, Mr O'Rourke stated, “The organisation has grown considerably over the past 12 months, now administering nine different programmes. Extra staff have been employed to work on these programmes.

“2021 saw the continuance of the challenges imposed by the Covid pandemic. Regardless of the countless challenges, staff continued to plan and deliver programme activities and worked tirelessly to identify and reach out to those most in need. The strategic objectives of the organisation were met, making 2021 another successful year for Longford Community Resources.”

The Chairperson continued, “I would like to thank on behalf of the Board and myself, the CEO and staff for their work in 2021 and how they continued during Covid-19 restrictions to deliver outstanding services and support to individuals and communities.

“The work carried out through the various programmes has made a significant impact on County Longford from community development to support for infrastructure, economic development, employment, training and enterprise support.”

Mr O'Rourke thanked the Directors, past and present, for their support and continued dedication to the Board.

LCRL impacts positively

At the Monday, September 26 meeting, LCRL CEO Adrian Greene, also acknowledged the effort put in by hardworking community groups and special issue groups whom LCRL work closely with. The board members and the staff of LCRL were commended for their support and commitment.

Mr Greene remarked, “Without the engagement of the community in County Longford, our work would not be as impactful. It is only through the Directors’ support and staffs’ commitment that the work undertaken by LCRL impacts positively on the groups and individuals in Longford. I would like to thank Pat, as Chairperson, for his leadership of the organisation.

“I would also like to thank the other Directors for their support and commitment throughout the year and the staff for their continued dedication and commitment to the company.”

He added, “The staff have continued to work with and empower the most marginalised and vulnerable groups and individuals in society such as individuals from ethnic minorities, disadvantaged young people, Travellers, older people, lone parents and homeless people.

“This would not be possible without the funding and support of many agencies and Departments including: Longford Co Co; Longford LCDC; Department of Rural and Community Development; Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth; Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board; Department of Social Protection; Health Service Executive; Sláinte Care, UBU, Youth Work Ireland and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their help, support and funding provided in order to make this work possible.”

147 LEADER projects

The members heard that the LEADER programme has 147 projects approved for grant assistance, with a total of €7,628,161.11 in grants awarded.

SICAP continues to support disadvantaged and marginalised individuals and families to move out of persistent poverty and exclusion.

In 2021, 338 people received individual support and staff worked with 18 groups. 43 individuals progressed into self-employment and 26 progressed into employment/placement. Staff continue to work in the most disadvantaged communities and estates in Longford.



Ukrainian Crisis

In 2022, the Ukrainian crisis posed a huge challenge to the team but the programme is well tailored to respond to emergencies as was also proved during the Covid pandemic.

A Ukrainian Outreach Worker has now been employed to assist the individuals who have recently moved to County Longford.

The Community Development Project is growing in capacity, building on the trust of the Roma and New Communities and supporting them to access services.

Several events have been held as well as outreach carried out to engage with these marginalised individuals.

The Rural Social Scheme (RSS) continues to support community groups whilst giving social and financial support to as many low income farm families as possible.

In 2021, RSS had 63 positions filled on average throughout the year, with 44 community groups supported.

In 2021, Tús had 114 participants on their payroll, placed with 71 community groups. Tús will continue to support participants in their work placements thus supporting community groups countywide.

The Social Prescribing Project, a new project in 2022, is steadily building on the number of individuals it supports through referrals from other organisations and service providers.

The measured outcomes indicate that problems encountered by individuals would be considerably greater without the interventions of the service.

998 Volunteers

The Volunteer Centre whilst busy placing registered volunteers is also encouraging more volunteering from new communities.

Longford Volunteer Centre had 998 volunteers registered at the end of 2021, with a volunteer placement rate of 89%.

The processing of Garda Vetting applications for community organisations is ongoing.

County Longford Youth Service (CLYS) continues to provide young people with developmental opportunities to support them in reaching their full potential. This is done through work with its many groups and individuals and collaborations with other services and agencies.

In 2021, CLYS held bullying awareness programmes, peer mentoring programmes and facilitated Top Class (Alternative Education programme).



CLYS supported 1,200 young people

CLYS also worked with 20 groups of young people and carried out detached work in Longford Town, Granard, Edgeworthstown and Ballymahon.

During 2021 CLYS supported more than 1,200 young people in County Longford.

The PHCP worked with over 345 travellers in 2021, providing them with health care information, increasing their participation and representation, improving accommodation and upskilling of health workers within the team.

Pop-up clinics targeting the Traveller community were set up in Longford, in partnership with Public Health Midlands and the Traveller Health Unit, to deliver Covid-19 vaccines, testing and information.

72 individuals were supported in 2021 through the Friendly Phone Call Service for older people. This was a significant increase on the number supported in 2020.

The Friendly Phone Call Service reaches out to those individuals experiencing loneliness, anxiety and depression for a friendly chat.

LCRL Food Bank

The distribution of food parcels through the LCRL Food Bank continued throughout 2021, with an increasing demand for the service.

Weekly delivery of food parcels continues to low-income families and individuals.

If you wish to seek further information on any of the services provided by LCRL, please contact the office at 043-3345555 or email enquiries@lcrl.ie. Updates on programmes and activities run by LCRL can be found on the LCRL website, Facebook page and Twitter.