Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pat (Packie) Tully, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 of Pat (Packie) Tully, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford, retired builder. He is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary-Ellen, brothers, sister, grandson Jimmy, daughter-in-law Jenny, nephews and niece. Packie will be forever missed and always remembered with love by his family, his true love Mary, sons Pat, Jason and David, daughters Marilyn and Samantha, son-in-law Ray, daughters-in-law Mairead, Jo and Dairine, his adored grandchildren Niamh, Gavin, Oliva, Eathan, Amy, Shane, Rebecca, Chanelle, Jessie,Tadhg and Leon, sister and brother-in-law Ann and Finbar Finley (USA), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in Peace Packie.

Packie will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, Eircode: N39 KN66, on Thursday, October 27 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday, October 28 for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, followed with burial in Cullyfad Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here

Family flowers only please: Donations, if desired, to Psychiatry for Later Life Community Team (Mullingar), c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bridie Mollaghan (née Browne), Clonmacart, Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 of Bridie Mollaghan (nee Browne), Clonmacart, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, sisters Mary Jo and Loretto, sadly missed by her brothers Frank (Clonfin), Michael (Willsbrook), sister Margo (Rincoola), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Bridie will repose in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday evening, October 27 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, October 28 arriving at St Mary's Church, Drumlish for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private, please.

Frankie Flaherty, Bettystown, Meath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving and outstanding care of the staff of Silverstream Nursing Home, Duleek, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 of Frankie Flaherty, Bettystown, Meath and formerly of Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved parents Frank and Josephine, his sister Monica, brothers Seamus and most recently Tony and his granddaughter Hannah Jane. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Bridie, his children Loretto, Annette, Ciarán, Fergal, Johannah and Carol-Ann, his 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers John, Michael, Oliver and Paschal, sisters Annie and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Watson Funeral Directors, Dyer Street, Drogheda on Wednesday evening, October 26 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, October 28 walking to Sacred Heart Church, Laytown arriving for funeral Mass at 11am which will be livestreamed on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Society of St V de Paul (Bettytown) and/or Acute Stroke Unit, Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda. House strictly private please.

Margaret Corcoran (née Reilly), Tymonville Park, Tallaght, Dublin / Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Tallaght Hospital, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Margaret Corcoran (née Reilly), Tymonville Park, Tallaght, Dublin and formerly of Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Much loved mam of Jonathan and Damien, adored Nana Polly to her Australian grandchildren Darcy, Bryce and Hugh and her grandchildren in Dublin Daniel, Aoife and Ella and loving sister of the late Pat(sy) and Nuala. Margaret will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren, sister Marian, brother Tim, daughters-in-law Patrice and Lisa, cousins, niece, nephews, extended family and friends especially her four legged friend Holly. May Margaret rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral home, The Square, Tallaght (opp Tallaght Stadium) on Wednesday, October 26 from 4pm to 6pm. A celebration of Margaret’s life will take place on Thursday afternoon, October 27 at 2.30pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to AWARE https://www.aware.ie/donate/ or ALONE https://alone.ie/donate/

To view Margaret’s Cremation Service on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm please click on the following link; https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Tom Deane, formerly of Augharea, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Lewisham University Hospital, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 of Tom Deane, Lewisham, London and formerly of Augharea, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Mary Jo (nee Devine ) and Mel. A dearly and deservedly beloved son and brother.

Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Joe, Mel and Kevin, sisters-in-law Fran, Bridget Al Deeb and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, aunts, cousins in the Shields, Bastible, Branigan, Devine, Goonan, Lynch and MacEvilly families and by his old friends in Longford and in London. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home Ballinalee Road on Friday, October 28 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 29 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Brendan Lennon, Gurteenboy, Ballymacormack, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, October 23, 2022 of Brendan Lennon, Gurteenboy, Ballymacormack, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Rose, dear daughter-in-law Marie, parents, sisters Patricia Townsend and Teresa McKenzie and brother Joe. Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family daughter Sandra Campbell, sons Declan and Cathal, daughter-in-law Donna, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Fergal, Róisín, Aaron, Harry and Liam, sisters Mary Doyle, Sheila Healy, Kathleen McCann and Ita Straker, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Wednesday, October 26 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, October 27 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com Family flowers only please donations if desired to a charity or your choice.

Maureen Reape (née Quinn), Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 74 years, at LOROS, on Tuesday, October 16, 2022 of Maureen Reape (née Quinn), Wessex Drive, Leicester, England and late of Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co Longford. Maureen was a cherished mother to Philomena, Imelda and Paul, gran to Rebecca, Joseph, Joshua, Isaac, Ben, Sam and Jack, great-grandmother to Isabella, Eziyah and Gabriel. Sister to Pauline and Betty, a friend and relative to many.

Maureen's Requiem Mass will take place at the Mother of God Catholic Church, Greencoat Road, Leicester, LE3 6NZ, on Friday, October 28 at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to LOROS, c/o Chris Meynell and Family Funeral Directors, 28 Wellington Street, Syston Leicestershire LE7 2LG Tel: 0116 2607954

Sean (John) Keighran, Drumbad, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, on Tuesday, October 26, 2022 of Sean (John) Keighran, Drumbad, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Maura and dear father to Terence, Áine O’Connor (Kanturk, Co Cork) and Clare Keating, (Cloone, Co. Leitrim). Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons in law Seamus and Ian, grandchildren Lauren, Shauna and Donnacha sister May Dollery (England), brother-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, October 27 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal arriving at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh on Friday evening, October 28 at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 29 at 12 noon followed by burial in the Farnaught Cemetery. Please note there will be a shuttle bus service for the reposing leaving St Mary’s Church car park starting at 5.45pm. Those attending Sean’s removal and funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. Sean’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Ethna Hadley (née Rhattigan), Culliagh, Scramogue, Roscommon, F42 RY93



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and caring staff in Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, October 24, 2022 of Ethna Hadley (née Rhattigan), Culliagh, Scramogue, Roscommon F42 RY93. She is predeceased by her husband George, parents Bridget and Peter, brother Peter, Stephen and John-Joe and sister Mary-Lizzie, nephew Cliff and niece Pamela. Ethna will be lovingly remembered by her family, sister Sr Bridget, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Caroline, Susan, Concepta, Marcella, Mary-Rose, grandnieces, grandnephews and relatives. May She Rest in Peace.

Ethna will repose in her sister-in-law's home, Mary’s, in Culliagh, Scramogue, Co Roscommon, F42 RY93, on Wednesday evening, October 26 from 6pm until 9pm and on Thursday, October 27 from 3pm until 8pm. Family home private on Friday morning, October 28 please. Removal from residence to arrive at St Anne’s Church, Scramogue, on Friday morning, October 28 for 11.30am Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed https://www.facebook.com/people/Tullys-Funeral-Directors/100055401313288/ Family flowers only, please. Donations to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland C/O Tully's funeral directors, Slatta, Kilglass or any family member.

Finola Anne Gibson (née Allen), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home in Alcantarilha, Portugal, on Saturday, July 23, 2022 of Finola Anne Gibson (nee Allen) Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by Paul, her parents Michael & Molly, brothers James & Anthony and sister Grainne. Loving and much loved mother of Caitriona, Richard and Siobhan. She will be sadly missed by her family, son-in-law John and daughter-in-law Selena, her adored grandchildren Aoife, Joe, Felix and Rollo, her brothers and sisters, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Finola Anne's Funeral Mass and celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, October 29 in Strokestown Parish Church at 12 noon. Interment of her ashes in the family plot in the local cemetery immediately afterwards. Anyone wishing to view Finola Anne's Funeral Mass may do so by clicking HERE.

Bernard (Benny) Shanley, Lucan, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, October 24, 2022 of Bernard (Benny) Shanley, Allenswood and Beech Park Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Dromod, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband of Carmel and much-loved father of Elaine and Brian, predeceased by his sister Maureen and brother Sean; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Nell, Hanna, Theo, Ben and Kate, son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers Jim and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening, October 26 between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 27 to St Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Benny’s funeral Mass may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK.

House Private Please. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff at The Hermitage Clinic, Lucan and Cork University Hospital. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Mary Dillon (née O'Rourke), Drumconney, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, at her residence, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 of Mary Dillon (née O'Rourke), Drumconney, Mohill, Co Leitrim. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;