Rooting for the local talent: 'Root' comes to Longford's Backstage Theatre on Saturday

The Entertainment pages of the Longford Leader will give you a good idea of the hothouse effect Backstage Youth theatre has.

The youth drama group has spawned an astonishing number of theatre professionals over its lifespan.

Luke Casserly is one such. Luke has been making waves in the Irish Arts scene for some time.



The former Backstage Youth Theatre member has a BA in Drama and Theatre Studies from Theatre Studies. He was selected as a FUEL Artist with Druid Theatre Company and is Associate Director of PAN PAN Theatre Company.

His latest show 'Root' was created for the Dublin Theatre Festival and comes to Backstage on Saturday, October 29.

This piece is a performative inquiry which looks at the importance of trees in our ecosystem - from the point of view of a tree. The project was sparked by the fact that Ireland currently has the lowest tree cover in the EU at just 11%.

Root comes to Backstage Theatre on Saturday, October 29. Ticket €15 /€12 available from 0433347888 or backstage.ie