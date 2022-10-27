Longford Slashers ladies stop Leinster Club wipe out

With the notable exception of the excellent win for the Slashers senior ladies football squad, it was a bleak weekend for the Longford teams in a packed programme of games in the Leinster Club Championship.

Colmcille, Ballymahon and Grattans (both mens and ladies) were all beaten and it was left to the Longford Slashers girls to stop a total wipe out in the provincial series.

Slashers are through to the last four in the Leinster Intermediate Club Championship after scoring a comprehensive 1-16 to 0-6 win over Old Leighlin (Carlow) at Michael Fay Park on Sunday last.

Next up is a repeat of last year’s semi-final against Shelmalier at a Wexford venue this Sunday (throw-in 2pm) and the four-in-a-row Longford senior champions are facing a tough task in their quest to reach the Leinster title decider for the second year in succession.

Shelmalier will be seeking revenge for the 2-8 to 0-7 defeat in 2021 at Michael Fay Park and home advantage is a definite plus for the Wexford senior champions on this occasion.

On the evidence of their landslide 7-15 to 1-8 win over the Tinahely (Wicklow) Intermediate team in the quarter-final on Sunday last, Shelmalier will be approaching the game in a confident frame of mind.

Having said that, Slashers are a very talented young team who continue to grow in stature and are well capable of earning a crack at Cooley Kickhams (Louth) or Skryne (Meath) in the provincial final if they play to their potential.

Clonguish Gaels senior hurlers in provincial action

The other Longford team still standing in the Leinster Club competitions are the county senior hurling champions Clonguish Gaels who probably have a decent chance of overcoming the challenge of the Westmeath Intermediate champions Ringtown.

The first round clash is scheduled for Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Saturday (throw-in 1.30pm) with the winners at home to the Kilkenny junior champions a couple of weeks later in the Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship quarter-final.