Longford farmers highlight concerns over drainage, boundary and fencing issues to Bord na Móna officials

Bord na Móna officials met with farmers from the Killashee IFA Branch area recently to discuss farmer concerns over drainage, boundary and fencing issues.

The company has changed in recent times from its core business of peat production in Longford to reinstating the bogs for environmental purposes on behalf of the state.

The rewetting and rehabilitation process has changed from many years of water removal from the bogs to water management within the bogs which has potential impact on surrounding farmland if not managed correctly.

The core farmer concern was the management and cleaning of the boundary drains between bog and farmland and the farmers present made their points and concerns very clearly to the representatives of semi-state company.

Bord na Móna explained that the rehabilitation work is still in progress and waterways and drains in their possession will be maintained in order to function.

Conor Feighery, Community liaison Officer with Bord na Móna committed to continuing to meet affected farmers on their lands with the view to addressing any of these issues as they arise and encouraged the farmers to bring their concerns to him.

The meeting was organised by Maura Flynn, Killashee IFA, to facilitate the farmers in having a platform to put forward their issues to Bord na Móna and IFA thanked the Bord na Móna staff and politicians who attended.

IFA Deputy President, Brian Rushe, addressed the latter part of the Killashee Branch AGM, covering the many policy issues facing farmers in the county.

MAIN PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured at a recent meeting of Killashee IFA Branch are (Left to right) senator Micheal Carrigy FG, Longford IFA Chair Gavin White, FF Councillor Mick Cahill on behalf of Joe Flaherty TD, Doreen King Engineer BNM, Conor Feighery Liaison Officer BNM, Luke Hyland Engineer BNM, Brian Rush IFA Deputy President and Owen Johnston Chair of Killashee IFA