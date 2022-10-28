Search

28 Oct 2022

Longford farmers highlight concerns over drainage, boundary and fencing issues to Bord na Móna officials

Longford farmers highlight concerns over drainage, boundary and fencing issues to Bord na Móna officials

Longford farmers highlight concerns over drainage, boundary and fencing issues to Bord na Móna officials

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

28 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Bord na Móna officials met with farmers from the Killashee IFA Branch area recently to discuss farmer concerns over drainage, boundary and fencing issues.

The company has changed in recent times from its core business of peat production in Longford to reinstating the bogs for environmental purposes on behalf of the state.

The rewetting and rehabilitation process has changed from many years of water removal from the bogs to water management within the bogs which has potential impact on surrounding farmland if not managed correctly.

The core farmer concern was the management and cleaning of the boundary drains between bog and farmland and the farmers present made their points and concerns very clearly to the representatives of semi-state company.

Bord na Móna explained that the rehabilitation work is still in progress and waterways and drains in their possession will be maintained in order to function.

Conor Feighery, Community liaison Officer with Bord na Móna committed to continuing to meet affected farmers on their lands with the view to addressing any of these issues as they arise and encouraged the farmers to bring their concerns to him.

Two arrested after Longford gardaí discover €50,000 drugs haul in car

Longford gardaí seize illegal fireworks and counterfeit tobacco products in Operation Tombola raid

The meeting was organised by Maura Flynn, Killashee IFA, to facilitate the farmers in having a platform to put forward their issues to Bord na Móna and IFA thanked the Bord na Móna staff and politicians who attended.

IFA Deputy President, Brian Rushe, addressed the latter part of the Killashee Branch AGM, covering the many policy issues facing farmers in the county.

MAIN PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured at a recent meeting of Killashee IFA Branch are (Left to right) senator Micheal Carrigy FG, Longford IFA Chair Gavin White, FF Councillor Mick Cahill on behalf of Joe Flaherty TD, Doreen King Engineer BNM, Conor Feighery Liaison Officer BNM, Luke Hyland Engineer BNM, Brian Rush IFA Deputy President and Owen Johnston Chair of Killashee IFA

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media