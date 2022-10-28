Search

28 Oct 2022

National Heritage Week Longford county award for Granard Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre

Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre Manager Déirdre Orme, Jimmy Donohue Historian and Dan Breen, Curator Cork Public Museum

28 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre have scooped the National Heritage Week County Award.

The annual National Heritage Week Awards celebrate the most engaging projects and events organised by National Heritage Week organisers.

Knights and Conquests Manager Déirdre Orme stated, "I’m really thrilled to share the news with you all, that we scooped a National Heritage Week County Award.

"Thank you to all for your support throughout the year & especially during events - really appreciate it.

“Our two standout events this year were ‘Norman People' & The Michael Collins Centenary Commemoration. It was a community effort and thanks to all who contributed to the success of our heritage days.”

