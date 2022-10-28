Abbeyshrule strikes gold again as Longford school wins regional award in SuperValu TidyTowns

Abbeyshrule struck gold once again as it was announced as the county Longford winner at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin today, while Aughnagarron national school won a Midlands & East regional school award.

National winners a decade ago in 2012, Abbeyshrule were this year awarded 362 marks which was just four points less than overall winners Trim. In addition to the coveted title of Ireland's Tidiest Town 2022, the Trim committee receives €10,000.

Abbeyshrule as County First (€1,000) and Gold Medal (€900) winners receive €1,900.

Newtowncashel, who were previously national winners in 1980, were awarded 351 marks and they were the County Second (€800) and Silver Medal (€700) winners, collecting €1,500.

Longford town, who garnered 345 marks, were the County Third (€500) and Bronze Medal (€400) winners, collecting €900.

Barry, who received 216 marks from the TidyTowns judges, were recognised with an Endeavour Award (€500).

In the SuperValu School Award category, there was success for Aughnagarron national school as they were named as Midlands & East regional award winner, earning a prize of €1,000.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today announced Trim, Co Meath as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2022.

Over 750 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin – with thousands more watching online.

It was the first full-scale Awards Ceremony since the onset of the Pandemic. This year’s competition received the third highest number of entries in its almost 65-year history.

Rosscarbery, Co Cork was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Village and Cahir, Co Tipperary was named as the overall winner of the Young Persons in TidyTowns Award and also the overall winner of the SuperValu AsIAm Inclusive Communities Award.

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.4 million in funding to support the work of individual TidyTowns Groups around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages.

This is the sixth consecutive year that funding has been provided to support these Groups and brings the total allocated since 2017 to €8.1 million.

Longford TidyTowns groups were awarded €33,000;