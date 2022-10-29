Longford Africans Network hosts arts and cultural event

To acknowledge Black History Month the community group hosted a gathering in the old Providers Building.

The event embraces the rich cultural diversity of our county and brought together people from different cultures, countries and backgrounds. Among the guest were a number of ambassadors from African embassies and their representatives.

The event celebrated Black History Month and all that it embodies. There was entertainment, music, a panel discussion.

Event organisers Uruemu Adejinmi spoke her motivie behind organising the gathering: “Dr Ebun Joseph runs an anti-racism outfit. She encouraged a number of community to do something to launch Black History month. I thought it would be nice to have a Black History event in Longford,” the Fianna Fáil councillor said.

“I contacted African embassies with a presence in Ireland and invited them to participate. Thankfully a good few of them were able to come along.”

Aside from the dignitaries a number of local schools also attended the showcase event. The first school to visit was St Christopher's. The students saw first hand arts, crafts and artefacts from African nations and cultures with ties to the African continent.

“It's a combination of education and entertainment. We had panel discussions by art professionals about their experiences, and how they're African heritage influenced them.”

Cllr Adejinmi commended the embassies who supported the event: “Many of the ambassadors attended from many African countries including Lahcen Mahraoui HE, the Ambassador of Morocco to Ireland. Thank you very much to Moroccan Embassy in Ireland for attending and their continued support to County Longford and Ireland and the African networks.”

Hatim Faissal displayed Moroccan crafts at the event to represent Morocco and its wonderful traditions and history. The team at Ménara Café made delicious Moroccan food , biscuits and tasty Moroccan mint tea for the event.

Cllr Peggy Nolan and Chief Executive of Longford County Council, Paddy Mahon, also attended and met with the countries represented.

Mr Sekhulumi Paul Ntsoaole Ambassador of Lesotho to Ireland, addressed the children of the national primary schools in attendance, “He spoke about the history of his country and presented a beautiful table of crafts representing Lesotho,” Cllr Adejinmi told.

Ms Jackline Aluora Administrative Attaché Embassy of Kenya, and Mr Moses Anaigba Administrative Attaché Embassy of Nigeria, both participated in the gathering.

“It was inspiring to see so much interest from the children, St Joseph's National School Longford, Scoil Eimear, Longford St Michael's BNM and St Christopher's visited us on the day.”

Other contributors were poet, performer, and playwright Felispeaks; music enthusiast Richard Ojo; Interdisciplinary Artist and founder of Turbante-se, Thais Muniz; and Longford rap artists K Muni and ND.

Black History Month Ireland(BHMI), also known as African History Month (AHMI) is a community voluntary intercultural organisation bringing greater awareness and instil in Irish communities and carry on celebratory legacy of diversity education, cultural tolerance and community inclusion.

Ireland is now the fourth country in the world to hold the observance. It was begun in Cork in 2010 with repeated celebrations in 2013, seeing its inaugural national observance in 2014; with an official launch at the European Commission Representation in Ireland Conference space in Dublin.

The Longford event was open to the public and took place last Wednesday, October 19.