Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 29, 2022

Lynsey Bennett, Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 of Lynsey Bennett, Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford and late of Fortfield House, Carton Big, Longford.

Predeceased by her beloved mother Lesley. Lynsey will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, darling daughters Zoë and Hailee, father Coote, sisters Averyl and Kelley, brother-in-law Craig, nieces Bella and Fiadh, uncle Cecil and his wife Irene, aunts, uncles, cousins Rachael, Jessica and Joe, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Sunday, October 30 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford at 12 noon on Monday, October 31 interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice and LARCC Centre, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

Tom Deane, formerly of Augharea, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Lewisham University Hospital, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 of Tom Deane, Lewisham, London and formerly of Augharea, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Mary Jo (nee Devine ) and Mel. A dearly and deservedly beloved son and brother.

Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Joe, Mel and Kevin, sisters-in-law Fran, Bridget Al Deeb and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, aunts, cousins in the Shields, Bastible, Branigan, Devine, Goonan, Lynch and MacEvilly families and by his old friends in Longford and in London. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home Ballinalee Road on Friday, October 28 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 29 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Bridget Delia Gralton (née Harris), Boeshill, Mohill, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year, on Friday, October 28, 2022 of Bridget Delia Gralton (née Harris), No. 3 Boeshill, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband; Sonnie, sons; infant Thomas and Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Marie, Bernadette and Imelda, their families, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Delia's Gentle Soul Rest in God's Loving Peace.

Delia will repose at her residence, No 3 Boeshill, Mohill (Eircode N41 F896) on Saturday, October 29 and on Sunday, October 30. Residence open all day Saturday and on Sunday until 12 noon. House private from 12 noon on Sunday please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, October 30 in St Patrick’s Church, Gowel at 2.30pm followed by cremation to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan ( Eircode H12 RF78). The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Mary (Molly) McWeeney (née Clarke), Meelragh, Dromod, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 of Mary (Molly) McWeeney (nee Clarke), Meelragh, Dromod, Co Leitrim.

Beloved wife of the late William and dear mother of Kenneth, Marcella, Irma, Valerie, William and Ignatius. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers and sisters Gene, Mattie, Charlie, Anna, Bridie, Ellie, granddaughter Ciara, in laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home from 7pm on Friday, October 28. Removal on Saturday evening, October 29 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola at 6pm. Funeral Mass Sunday, October 30 at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Those attending Mary’s funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. Mary’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Sean (John) Keighran, Drumbad, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, on Tuesday, October 26, 2022 of Sean (John) Keighran, Drumbad, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Maura and dear father to Terence, Áine O’Connor (Kanturk, Co Cork) and Clare Keating, (Cloone, Co. Leitrim). Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons in law Seamus and Ian, grandchildren Lauren, Shauna and Donnacha sister May Dollery (England), brother-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, October 27 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal arriving at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh on Friday evening, October 28 at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 29 at 12 noon followed by burial in the Farnaught Cemetery. Please note there will be a shuttle bus service for the reposing leaving St Mary’s Church car park starting at 5.45pm. Those attending Sean’s removal and funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. Sean’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Finola Anne Gibson (née Allen), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home in Alcantarilha, Portugal, on Saturday, July 23, 2022 of Finola Anne Gibson (nee Allen) Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by Paul, her parents Michael & Molly, brothers James & Anthony and sister Grainne. Loving and much loved mother of Caitriona, Richard and Siobhan. She will be sadly missed by her family, son-in-law John and daughter-in-law Selena, her adored grandchildren Aoife, Joe, Felix and Rollo, her brothers and sisters, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Finola Anne's Funeral Mass and celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, October 29 in Strokestown Parish Church at 12 noon. Interment of her ashes in the family plot in the local cemetery immediately afterwards. Anyone wishing to view Finola Anne's Funeral Mass may do so by clicking HERE.

Mary Dillon (née O'Rourke), Drumconny, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Saturday, October 22, 2022 of Mary Dillon (nee O’Rourke), Drumconny, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Wife of the late Jim and predeceased by her brother Seán. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister-in-law Madge, niece Sheleen, nephews Seán and Jason, grand nephews Ryán and Emmett, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore on Friday, October 28 from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial in Aughavas Cemetery. Mary’s funeral mass will be streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this sad time.

