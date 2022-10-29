President Higgins and Ryan Tubridy pay tribute to courageous Longford woman Lynsey Bennett

President Michael D Higgins has today paid tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner, Longford's Lynsey Bennett, who has died at the age of 34.

President Higgins spoke of Lynsey's strength, conviction and courage.

President Higgins stated, “People throughout Ireland will have been deeply saddened to hear of the death of Lynsey Bennett.

"All those who watched or heard interviews with Lynsey will have been struck by what an outstanding young woman Lynsey was, driven by a powerful love for her daughters Zoë and Hailee, and by the strength with which she confronted the challenges which she faced.

"What she had to take on, and did so with such conviction and courage, was and will be to the benefit of all women, and thus to all of us.

"I send my deepest condolences to Zoë and Hailee, to her father Coote, to her sisters and to all her family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy paid tribute to Lynsey on last night's show. In February 2021 he interviewed Lynsey on his show.

He described Lynsey as a beautiful soul and said unfortunately she was one of the people in Ireland that were poorly treated.

He told viewers, "Before we go on, I don't want to let the evening go without mentioning a friend of ours on the show who sat here not too long away, who I'm sorry to say passed away.

"She was a beautiful soul, a kind person and very happy.

"I remember going to meet her in the dressing room backstage and we did a Facetime with her family back home.

"She radiated a lot of goodness and a great deal of kindness. She was a fighter. She kept going and persisting.

"She was an important woman in Ireland because there are a lot of people in Ireland that were poorly treated and deserved a lot more and didn't get what they needed.

"Unfortunately Lynsey was one of those people. So our thoughts are with her tonight especially to her girls Zoe and Hailee."

Lynsey's Funeral Service will take place in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford at 12noon on Monday, October 31 followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.