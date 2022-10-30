Confusion over whether Longford man was in jail or not in UK

There was confusion over whether a defendant was in jail or not in the UK, when the case appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Patrick McDonagh (25) with an address at 23 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Longford is charged with assault causing harm on November 19 last at that address.

Defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said the defendant may be currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, she understood that he was due to be released on September 23.

She has not been able to contact the defendant. “I have tried a number I have for him and also a UK number,” Ms Mimnagh said.

Sergeant Mark Mahon said they could request information from the prison service to find out if he is in custody.

The case was adjourned to December 13 next, when the defendant can indicate how he is going to plead.