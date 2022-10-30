Longford Garda centenary exhibition will open in Edgeworthstown library

Newtownforbes Station Party 1931
An exhibition celebrating the centenary of An Garda Síochána in Longford will open in Edgeworthstown Community Library on Tuesday, November 1 at 7.30 pm. All are welcome to attend.
This is a joint-project by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, part of Longford County Council, and An Garda Síochána.
It is as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.
The opening of the exhibition will include a talk by a serving member and historian of An Garda Síochána, Dr John Reynolds.
The exhibition will cover the arrival of the Civic Guard in County Longford and some of its later history in the county.
It will include some archives, artefacts and uniforms.
The exhibition will remain in Edgeworthstown Community Library for two weeks.
